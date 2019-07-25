Gardai issue traffic information ahead of Limerick and Kilkenny All-Ireland semi final

The Gardaí have issued the below information for drivers heading to Croke Park this Saturday evening. Limerick take on Kilkenny in both the minor and senior games with the first throw in at 4pm and the main event at 6pm. Roadworks on the M7 as well as Limerick and Kilkenny traffic merging before Dublin means that traffic delays are expected. See below for more and keep and eye on Limerick Leader website for more.

Heading to @CrokePark this weekend? Please be aware of the following road traffic information that may effect your journey on the M7 pic.twitter.com/ApLeerYAJ8 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 25, 2019