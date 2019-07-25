Limerick SFC round-up: Wins for Newcastle West and St Kierans
THERE were victories in round three of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC for Newcastle West and St Kierans this Thursday evening.
St Kierans had a 2-14 to 1-16 win over Dromcollogher-Broadford, while Newcastle West were 1-12 to 1-8 winners over Galbally.
St Kierans needed an injury time winner from corner back Diarmuid Mulchay to see off Drom-Broadford in Newcastle West.
Two goals from Liam Kennedy early in the second half had the winners nine points clear but Drom-Broadford battled back to level in the final minute. Alas Mulcahy - the ninth different St Kierans scorer - popped up with the winner for the men in green and gold.
Ten points from Derry McCarthy led the Drom-Broadford fightback.
The sides were level on six occasions in the opening half and it was 0-8 each at half time.
After nine minutes of the restart St Kierans were 2-12 to 0-9 ahead but added just another two scores as Drom-Broadford found eight scores to level - helped by a Kevin Noonan goal and McCarthy points.
But the Mulcahy winner ensured St Kierans have two wins from three outings, while Drom-Broadford are still winless.
In Kilmallock, Newcastle West found a fine second half showing to beat Galbally.
It was 1-6 to 0-5 to Galbally at half time with a goal from Mike Donovan and points from Ger and Mark Quinlan.
But Galbally had two men sent off in the opening 15-minutes of the second half and led by Jamie Lee points Newcastle West battled back for the four point win after being behind by four points at the interval.
It's a third straight win for Newcastle West and a third straight defeat for Galbally.
In the Griffin Coaches Limerick Intermediate Football Championship, Galtee Gaels were 4-11 to 1-8 winners over Mountcollins 1-8.
