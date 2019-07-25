Final victory for Ducking and Diving syndicate in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE was one final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium last weekend.

Victory in the novice 525 went to the Roscrea based Ducking and Diving syndicate with Double Time. The winner's time of 28.83 was good enough for a six lengths victory.

Beaten into second place was the Denis O'Malley trained Rallying Song for the Rallying Racing syndicate. In third was Kilmeedy’s James Kelly with Gurtnacrehy Ava.

Last Saturday’s card also had the round one heats of the Droopys Nidge at Stud A2 Tri Distance and the semi finals of a novice 525.

Elsewhere on the card there was an A1 525 win for Kilmallock’s Patrick and Ciaran Dillon with Sporry Majestic. The John O’Brien trained winner had a length to spare on the line in a time of 28.69.

Beaten into second was Rachels Kid for trainer Barbara Rees Jones and Newport owner Nicholas Colton.

Leo McNulty of Newmarket on Fergus won with Bargain Devil in an A3 525. The winner was a length and a quarter clear in a time of 29.01. Second was Pattersale Eli for Roger Mounsey of Nenagh.

There was a 10-racecard on Thursday.

The night opened with an A4 525. Victory went to Joe Collins and the Parteen based Shanakyle syndicate with Aarons Sensation. The winner had nine lengths to spare in 28.76. Second was Nora O’Malley of Shanagoolden with Ellaha Flyer, who is trained by James Roche.

Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey won with Fred Hates Buses in An A5 525. In 29.31 the winner had three lengths to spare on the line. Second was Athea’s Timmy Murphy and Phyllis Daly with Knockfinisk Mick.

There was an A3 525 success for Confused Keggy. The winner just got the win on the line in a time of 29.05 for Cratloe owner Gerry Manley. Second was Finnure Storm for trainer Denis O’Malley and the Finnure Storm syndicate of Mullagh, Co Clare.

Ballyneety’s Tom Lynch won with Toms Legacy in an A5 525. The winner had one length to spare on the line in a time of 29.40. Back in second was Kilmallock’s Gus O’Keeffe with Lubagh Spin.

Another Limerick winner was Michael Carmody of Croom. His Honeypound Maxi had a half length to spare in a time of 29.44 for the A6 525. Ballymartin Mac was second for Meanus pair Sean Roche and Pat Keyes.

There was a double on the night for the Croom area – John Murphy won an A4 525 with Cherrygrove Una. The winner had three lengths of a margin to spare in a winning time of 29.22. Second was Mungret’s Eamonn Quinn and Kathleen Browne with General Manager.

An A4 525 was won in 29.44 by Gleesons Dream. Owned by Nenagh’s Cathal Gleeson, the winner just got the success on the line. Pipped into second was Demesne Romeo for Jack Kelly of Newcastle West.

Myles Cummins of Newmarket on Fergus won with Snuggie Kevi in an A5 525. The winner’s time was 30.07. Eight and a half lengths back in second was Roches Point for the Buckley-Roche syndicate of Tullylease.

The penultimate race of the night was an A3 525. The winning time was 29.43 for Gower Glory. Owned by Anna Carey of west Clare, the winner had half a length to spare on the line. Second was Liosgarbh Mags for Charley McLoughney of Nenagh.

The final race was an A2 525 and was won in 28.88 by Callaway Colgan for Denis Murphy of Killarney. The winner was a length clear over Caulry River for the Nenagh based Mary Ellens Gang syndicate.

Off the track, Limerick Greyhound Stadium have confirmed a schedule change to avoid a clash with Limerick's All-Ireland SHC semi final this Saturday.

There will be no racing in Limerick this Saturday with that card now 24-hours earlier on Friday.

That means there will be greyhound racing in Limerick this Thursday and Friday, July 25 and 26 - starting both nights at approximately 7.30pm.

Elsewhere this week, the Irish Greyhound Board confirmed that there would be no involvement with this year’s Rose of Tralee.

“Many festival ambassadors, including the Roses themselves, have been the subject of malicious online threats in recent weeks which the Rose of Tralee Festival and the IGB find totally unacceptable,” said an IGB statement.

“The IGB respects the right to protest but this must be done in a peaceful manner, including in online forums and on social media,” said the statement.