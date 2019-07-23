Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner confirmed for Poc Fada final on Cooley Mountains

LIMERICK All-Ireland SHC winner Colin Ryan is to take part in the 2019 M Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals.

The annual event was officially launched by GAA President John Horan in Croke Park this Tuesday.

Pallasgreen clubman Ryan will take his place alongside 11 others when the All-Ireland Poc Fada final takes place on the Cooley Mountains on Saturday August 3.

Ryan is among the 25 players to see action during Limerick Munster SHC campaign but was in the 26-man matchday panel for the provincial final victory over Tipperary.

Back on June 15, Colin Ryan came second in the Munster Poc Fada final on the Kerryhead mountain in Kerry's Ballyheigue.

“I welcome this year’s staging of the Poc Fada competition for 2019 and wish all the competitors well in what must be one of the most unique competitions in our stable. Few of our events encapsulate the history of the game in the way that the Poc Fada does and the route the players and followers will take over the Annaverna Mountain is nothing short of spectacular," said John Horan at today's launch.

“A special word of thanks to the organising committee and to our sponsor and partner Martin Donnelly for his going support.”

Defending senior hurling champion, Cillian Kiely of Offaly, puts his crown on the line against a high calibre field that includes Limerick's Colin Ryan.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan and Poc Fada veteran Brendan Cummins are also in the field.

The M Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Final Proceedings will get under way at 11am on Annaverna Mountain, Ravensdale, Co. Louth on Saturday, August 3.

The senior hurling competitors are Darren Geoghegan (Louth), Gareth Johnson (Down), Cathal Kiely (Offaly), Patrick Horgan (Cork), Paddy McKillian (Tyrone), Sean Nugent (Galway), Colin Ryan (Limerick), Brendan Cummins (Tipperary), Tadhg Haran (Galway), Callum Quirke (Wexford), Ronan Taafe (Clare), Cillian Kiely (Offaly).