Limerick FC suffer heavy defeat to Drogheda at Markets Field

Limerick were made to pay for their missed chances as Drogheda United became just the second visiting side to win at the Markets Field, in 2019. The result leaves Limericks feint promotion hopes in tatters, as Tommy Barrett’s side now find themselves seven points behind fourth placed Cabinteely, and fall to sixth place.

Limerick had led at the break and appeared in relative control, but missed chances from Lee Devitt and Kieran Hanlon proved frustrating, particularly when Drogheda found their stride.

Clyde O’Connell netted his first senior goal after only five minutes, heading home via the crossbar, from a whipped free-kick from Shane Tracy. O’Connell played in the heart of the Limerick defence, in the absence of Tomás O’Connor.

Jamie Hollywood, a recent signing from Longford Town, found the equaliser on 53 minutes. Sean Brennan was denied by a reaction save from Jack Brady, but Brennan was allowed to collect the rebound on the endline and square the ball to the onrushing Hollywood, who finished easily.

United were on top for a spell, as Limerick became sloppy in midfield. Luke Gallagher should have given Tim Clancy’s side the lead, but once again Brady was down smartly to deny him.

The home side were made to pay for their poor midfield play in the 70th minute, as Jake Hyland fired home from another cut back. The swift attack was as a result of a loose Sean McSweeney pass and Christopher Lyons pulled the ball back for captain Hyland to stroke home the crucial goal.

The third goal came from 12-yards, as Mark Doyle won a penalty, following a foul from O’Connell. Doyle converted with just nine minutes to go, as many of the 321 in attendance streamed out of the Garryowen venue. Many more headed for home soon after, as Ryan O’Shea powered beyond Brady as Limerick failed to clear a corner.

Limerick face Cobh Ramblers at home next Friday, July 26th.

Limerick: Jack Brady; Shaun Kelly ©, Clyde O’Connell, Robbie Williams, Aaron Fitzgerald (Alan Murphy 76 mins); Karl O’Sullivan (Ger Barry 90 mins), Shane Tracy, Jason Hughes, Lee Devitt; Sean McSweeney (Aaron Foley 75 mins); Kieran Hanlon

Drogheda United: Luka Gratzer; Luke Heeney, Luke Gallagher, Luke McNally, Conor Kane; Stephen Meaney (Jordan Adeyemo 62mins), Jamie Hollywood, Mark Doyle; Sean Brennan (Cian Kavanagh 75 mins); Christopher Lyons (Ryan O’Shea 79 mins)

Referee: Marc Lynch