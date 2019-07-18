Ireland 7s squads named for weekend tournaments

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s 7s sides will compete in the final rounds of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix this weekend, with the Men’s tournament taking place in Łódź, Poland and the Women competing in Kharkiv in Ukraine.

There are three uncapped players in both squads. The Energia All-Ireland Leagues are proving fertile recruiting grounds, with five of the new caps drawn from clubs across the Men’s and Women’s leagues.

The Men’s side selected for the tournament in Łódź, which takes place at the Municipal Stadium, includes uncapped players in Lansdowne’s Jack O’Sullivan, Terenure’s Adam LaGrue and Dublin University’s Max O’Reilly. O’Reilly was a late call-up to the Ireland U20 squad at the World Championships in Argentina in June.

Jack Kelly, captains the side that are drawn in Pool B with Wales, Italy and hosts Poland.

The Women’s team also includes three uncapped players in Stephanie Carroll, Luncida Kinghan and Dorothy Wall. Kinghan and Wall have both come come through the Ireland Women’s 7s pathway and have lined out in green at U18s level, while Carroll was awarded Women’s AIL Try of the Year at this year’s AIL Awards, for her score with her club Railway Union.

Emily Lane captains the team who will face Spain, Italy and Wales in Pool C. The tournament takes place at the Dynamo Stadium,

Games from both tournaments will be streamed live via www.rugbyeurope.tv .



IRELAND MEN’S 7s Squad (2019 Rugby Europe Grand Prix, 2nd Leg, Łódź. Poland) Saturday, July 20 - Sunday, July 21):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians & Old Belvedere)

Jack Daly (Garryowen)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Old Wesley)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College)

Adam LaGrue (Terenure College) *

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)

Max O’Reilly (Dublin University) *

Jack O’Sullivan (Lansdowne)*

Mark Roche (Blackrock College)

IRELAND MEN'S 7s Fixtures:

Łódź 7s - Pool B:

Saturday, 20th July:

Ireland v Poland - 12.50pm local time/11.50am Irish time

Ireland v Italy - 3.13pm local time/2.13pm Irish time

Ireland v Wales - 5.58pm local time/4.58pm Irish time

Sunday, 21st July:

Play-Offs

The full fixtures/pools are available on the Rugby Europe tournament page.

IRELAND WOMEN’S 7s Squad (2019 Rugby Europe Grand Prix, 2nd Leg, Kharkiv, Ukraine) Saturday, July 20 - Sunday, July 21):

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union) *

Anna Doyle (Tullow & Railway Union/Leinster)

Aoife Doyle (Shannon & Railway Union/Munster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar & Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union/Ulster) *

Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)

Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Dorothy Wall (Fethard/Munster) *

IRELAND WOMEN'S 7s Fixtures:

Kharviv 7s - Pool C:

Saturday, 20th July:

Ireland v Italy - 11.22pm local time/10.22am Irish time

Ireland v Wales - 2.07pm local time/1.07pm Irish time

Ireland v Ireland - 4.30pm local time/3.30pm Irish time

Sunday, 21st July:

Play-Offs