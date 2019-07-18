Limerick's Paul O'Connell with commanding lead in the Irish motorsport championship

LIMERICK driver Paul O'Connell took a win in the Finnstown Castle Hotel Formula Boss Ireland Championship at the Mondello Park last weekend.

The Crecora man now has a commanding lead in the Irish championship before the next races in Kirkistown Co Down On August 24.

In round seven, Fergus Faherty from Meath grabbed the lead after getting up the inside of Mahterson into Southside corner and then holding him off to the outside at the end of the straight, he was quick to pull a gap. Matherson had O'Connell breathing down his neck but on each attempt to overtake hadn't enough speed to pass the green machine. Desperate to chase the race win O'Connell changed plan and again dived down the inside into the final corner Southside. Rabbitt was at the back of the train and looking for his own chance to move up. He almost caught Matherson napping with the same move a lap later but just came failed. He was not to be outdone and kept trying before making it through a few laps later.

Faherty had a big lead that O'Connell started to close lap by lap but as he made progress Matherson spun in the Esses and was unable to restart the car leading to the race stoppage that ended the race.

Faherty took the outright win, his first ever in the series along with the BOSS 2 top spot ahead of Rabbitt and Mullins. Second placed O'Connell was the BOSS 1 winner from Mansfiled and Hynes. Rabbitt was third overall.

In Round 8, Rabbitt started from pole again on Sunday but managed a much cleaner getaway 'more revs' and held his lead from O'Connell down at turn one.

The lead increased for Rabbitt as the O'Connell struggled with his clutch slipping and he dropped his pace for a few laps to try to cool it down and when he picked it up it he slowly started to reel Rabbitt in. A couple of attempts later he got right behind Rabbit. Having tried to outbrake Rabbit at Southside he powered past on the straight and held on into the first corner. Faherty was running a comfortable third not quite having the pace of the front two.

Having pulled a comfortable lead O'Connell posted some impressive lap times on the way to the win taking the race from Rabbitt and Faherty. Maximum points for BOSS 1 also went to O'Connell ahead of Mansfield and Connolly.