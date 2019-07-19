Limerick weekly athletics review

Held in Tullamore for the second weekend in a row, there was further medals for many of Limerick's top young athletes at the AAI National Juvenile Championships. They included silver by Leagh Moloney (Dooneen) in the Girls U14 Long Jump (5:11) and Gold for Victoria Amiadamen (also Dooneen) in the 200m (26.05). At U15 there was Silver for Eimear Galvin (St Marys) in the 200mh (37.90) while at U16 Laura Frawley (St Marys) added another national title winning the Long Jump in 5.96.

At U18 Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) did the double taking the (3KG) Shot Putt title (15.58) followed by Gold in the Discus (35.00). Her clubmate Lauren O’Leary was 2nd in the u19 100m in 12.76.

In the boys competition there was Gold for Dooneens’ Denis Matthews in the u14 80m (9.73). Clubmate Dior Lawal took the U18 200 title in 22.59 while Rory Prenderville (Emerald) was 3rd in the 400m in 51.7. Kevin O’Grady (Dooneen) was 5th in the U19 300m in 9:01.41. Well done to all athletes and coaches.

Run Kilkee Half Marathon/10K

On a warm summers weekend many Limerick athletes featured in the prizes at this popular seaside venue. Susan Murnane (Limerick AC) was the winner of the women’s 10k in 42:06 while clubmate Laura Keane was 7th in 47:32. Mark Guerin (also Limerick AC) was the 2nd man in 34:44. Shona Keane (Dooneen) was 2nd woman in the Half-Marathon in 1:26:39. Karl Lenihan (West Limerick) was 7th in 1:20:08.

Around the Country & International

Niall Shanahan (An Brú) was an extremely close 3rd (25:10) in the Coachford 5 Mile, just 5 seconds behind the winner. Also running well were Kieran Lees (Moreabbey Milers) 10th in 28:25, Cormac Downes (29:51) and Henry Downes (32:29) both of Dooneen.

In a time of 11.57 Emeralds Ciara Neville was 5th in the 100m final of the European U23 championships in Gavie, Sweden. She was also part of the 4x100m relay team who came 4th in 44:32

Fixtures

The SIAB Schools International T&F takes place in Swansea, Wales on Saturday 20th July. Limerick will be represented by Jack O’Connor (Dooneen/Ardscoil Ris) in the 4x100m relay. Also featuring will be Laura Frawley (St Marys Charleville/St Marys AC) in the High Jump and Megan Lenihan (Hazelwood College/North Cork) in the Discus.

Curraghchase 10k, Sunday 11th August, 11am, Kilcornan

Dooneen at the Racecourse, Munster Mile and 5K www.dooneenattheracecourse.com

Cook Ireland Women’s Mini Marathon, 5K/10K, Sunday 29th September, UL.

For more see #LLSport