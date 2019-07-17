Limerick's Aaron Tier helps Ireland to top 10 finish at World Cup

Limerick's Aaron Tier has helped Ireland to a top 10 finish at the CP World Cup. A brace from Dillon Sheridan and a goal from Carrick Rovers man, Joe Markey, completed the turnaround as Paul Breen’s side came from behind to defeat Canada 3-1.

From FAI.ie - Following the disappointment of failing to qualify from the group, Breen set his players the challenge of finishing the tournament on a high and they go into their final game on Thursday against Germany in a 9th place play-off.

After beating Japan 3-0 on Sunday, Ireland faced a Canadian team who had swept aside the hosts Spain by the same margin.

And it was Canada who drew first blood in the game when Samuel Charron gave them the lead midway through the first half.

They held on to that lead until the break but two minutes into the second half Cherry Orchard striker Sheridan netted his sixth of the tournament from a free kick. On 55 minutes Sheridan took that tally to seven when he converted from an excellent passage of play from Ireland and the win was topped off by defender Markey who scored his first of the World Cup.

Speaking afterwards, Ireland Head Coach Paul Breen said: “It was a really tough game against Canada and they made it difficult for us despite us having most of the possession.

"In the second half our game plan kicked in and that’s where we got the equaliser and then went on to score two more, but they were towards the end of the game which tells you how hard Canada made it.

“It’s another two goals from Dillon (Sheridan). He didn’t come into the tournament at his fittest and yet he’s been excellent for us which only goes to show how good he really he is. I’m pleased for him.”

Ranked 21st in the world, Germany will present a stern test for Ireland on Thursday and Breen warned about the Germans’ emerging talent. He added: “The ranking doesn’t reflect how good Germany are. They are a very good team and we played them in the European Championships and they are very organised. We know it will be a tough game and one we’re looking for to.”

Ireland: Mark Barry (GK), Joe Markey, Darragh Byrne, Gary Messett (C ), Ryan Nolan, Dillon Sheridan, Aaron Tier

Substitutes: Carl McKee, Alan Moore, Oisin Merritt, James Naughton, Sam Carroll, Darragh Ruane, Josh Treacy

Canada: Damien Wojtiw (GK), Ryan Watson, Samuel Charron, Dustin Hodgson, Duncan McDonald, Diego Gilbert, Joel Wilson

Substitutes: Raji Kamoun, Nick Hefferman, Lucas Bruno, Danny White, William Scott

IFCPF World Cup results

Ireland 10 v 0 Finland

Iran 4-1 Ireland

Ireland 1-1 USA

Ireland 3-0 Japan

Canada 1-3 Ireland

Fixture

Ireland v Germany, Seville (6.10pm Irish time)

Republic of Ireland CP squad:

Goalkeeper: Mark Barry (Raheny United)

Defenders: Joseph Markey (Carrick Rovers), Darragh Byrne (Home Farm), Darragh Ruane (Mervue United), Joshua Treacy (Celbridge Town)

Midfielders: Gary Messett (C) (Arklow Town), Ryan Nolan (Rathmichael FC), Oisin Merritt (Ballybofey United), Carl McKee (Swords Manor), Alan Moore (Oldcastle United)

Forwards: Dillon Sheridan (Cherry Orchard), Aaron Tier (Geraldines FC), James Naughton (Unattached), Sam Carroll (Ardmore Rovers)