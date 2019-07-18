Hot Conflict to the fore in final at the Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE was one final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium last weekend.

Hot Conflict was victorious in the Deadly Kennels Unraced 525 for Alan Conway. The winner had a length to spare in 29.33.

Beaten into second place was Double Handed for the Ducking and Diving syndicate.

There was a win on the night for the Duckling and Diving syndicate when Double Busy won the very next race. The race happened to be the Boylesports Derby trial Stake and the 550 was won in 30.10. Missing out by two lengths was Selinas Oscar for Kilmallock’s Callaghan Corkery.

Earlier in the night, there was an A8 525 win for John O’Meara with Ballygibbon Boy. The winner had 13 lengths to spare on the line in a time of 29.17. Second was Eugene Corkery with So Lonely.

Athea’s Micheal Shine trained Knockbawn Eske to win an A7 525. The Diane and Philip Mahon owned runner just won on the line in 29.76. Just pipped into second was Montore Joe for James Treacy.

A sprint winner was Wilmars Maisie for Joseph Curtin of Co Kerry. The winning time for the 350 was 19.07. Two lengths back in second place was Fast Road Nora for Liam Malone.

An A5 525 winner was Bookies Bicycle for the Lorna and Maureen syndicate. The winning time of 29.33 was good enough for a four lengths success. Second was Toms Legacy for Tom Lynch.

Rockvale Zero was an A4 525 winner for David Egan. The winner had three lengths to spare on the line in 28.99. Second was John Ryan with Sheedy Sky.

Donal O’Carroll and trainer Julie O’Connell won with Groine Hill in an A3 525. The winner was a length and a half clear on the line in 29.21. Second was Ballymartin Hugo for Sean Roche and Patrick Keyes.

Rachels Kid won for Raymond Griffiths of Cork in an A2 525. The winning time for the Barbara Rees Jones trained winner was 28.84 for the 525. Three quarters of a length back in second was Son of Blake for Bernie Flanagan and trainer Rachel Wheeler.

The final race on the Saturday card was an A1 525 – won in 28.51 and by four and a half lengths. It was a one-two for Ooal The victor was Hannibal for Declan Beary, while in second was Orlando Breeze for Susan Hayes.

There was also racing on Thursday in Limerick with 11 races.

The opening race of the night was an A5 525. Victory going to Gleeson Dream for Nenagh’s Cathal Gleeson. The winning time was 29.25. Three and a half lengths back in second was Crickleowl Bob for Meelick’s Patrick Cronin.

Michael O’Brien of Ballinard won with Ballinulty Black in an A3 525. The winner was three quarters of a length clear in 29.03. Second was Kilmeedy’s Denis Shanahan of Carhumore Ruby.

Joe Shanahan of Doon won with Sprout Alley in an A4 525. The winner’s time of 28.83 ensured there were three lengths to spare on the line. Second was Snuggie Bolt for Myles Cummins of Newmarket on Fergus.

Same Over Pogba won for James and Kieran Lowe of Charleville in an A4 525. The winner was three lengths clear after hitting the line in 29.09. Killaloe’s William and Donagh Walsh was second with Ballykildea Don.

Bernard and Helen Coffey had O Garney Rio as a winner of an A1 525. In 28.83 the winner was two and a half lengths clear on the line. Beaten into second place was Knockbawn Buddy for trainer Michael Shine and Diane and Philip Mahon.

There was an A6 525 win for Donal and Ciaran Cooney with Proper Conor. The winning time was 29.43. A length and a half back in second was Vito Jet for Frank Sheehan of Quin and trainer Stephen Murray.

Mungret’s Kathleen Browne ad Eamon Quin won with General Manager in an A4 525. The half length win came in a time of 29.80. Emma O’Brien had a second place finish with Liscanny Skippy.

The Parteen based Shanakyle syndicate and Joe Collins won an A5 525 with Aarons Sensation. The winner had four lengths to spare in 29.34. Second was David O’Riordan of Dromkeen with Dromsparky.

Another local winner was Shanagolden's Nora O’Malley with Ellaha Flyer. The James Roche trained winner had two and a half lengths to spare on the line in 29.33. Back in second was Honeypound Emma for Michael Carmody of Croom.

An A4 525 was won in 29.06 by Liosgarbh Mags for Charley McLoughney of Nenagh. Two lengths back in second was Steady Eddie for John T Costello of Glin.

The final race of the night was a sprint. The S3 350 was won in 19-seconds by Lass for Charlie for Sean Ryan of Garryowen. A half length back in second was Selinas Chico for trainer Stephen Murray and Eric McNulty and Michelle O’Brien of Hospital.

Off the track this week, the Irish Greyhound Board launched a confidential phone line which will be available to report greyhound welfare concerns.

The Greyhound Care Line, 061 448100, will be available 24/7 along with email confidential@igb.ie