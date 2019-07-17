Opening PRO14 fixtures confirmed for Munster Rugby

The fixtures for the 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 season have been confirmed today and Munster will open their new season at home to the Dragons on Saturday September 28, at 3pm, in Thomond Park. The men in red will then head to South Africa for two weeks where they will meet the Southern Kings and the Toyota Cheetahs on October 5 and 12 respectively.

Round four sees Munster host the Ospreys on October 25 at 7.35pm in Cork, while round five sees a trip to Cardiff on the cards for November 2.

Depending on how Ireland go in the Rugby World Cup in Japan, Munster's international stars could be back for round six, a derby with Ulster on November 9 at Thomond Park.

In total the first 21 rounds of the season have been confirmed, with every single Munster game down for TV coverage across TG4, Eir Sport, Premier Sport and DAZN. For the first time ever, fans can plan their weekends right up until Round 20 with all kick-off times and dates laid out right to the penultimate weekend of the regular season. For the full list of fixtures, see below.

The Guinness PRO14 Championship is made up of 14 clubs – four Irish, four Welsh, two Scottish, two Italian and two South African teams – who compete in two conferences to reach the Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals and Final.

September 28 - Round 1 - Munster Rugby v Dragons at Thomond Park 3pm

October 5 - Round 2 - Southern Kings v Munster Rugby at Nelson Mandela Bay 4pm

October 12 - Round 3 - Toyota Cheetahs v Munster Rugby at Toyota Stadium 6.16pm

October 25 - Round 4 - Munster Rugby v Ospreys at Irish Independent Park 7.35pm

November 2 - Round 5 - Cardiff v Munster Rugby at Cardiff Arms Park 7.35pm

November 9 - Round 6 - Munster Rugby v Ulster Rugby at 5.15pm

November 29 - Round 7 - Munster Rugby v Edinburgh at Irish Independent Park 7.35pm

December 21 - Round 8 - Connacht v Munster Rugby at Sportsground 5.15pm

December 28 - Round 9 - Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby at Thomond Park 6pm

January 3 - Round 10 - Ulster Rugby v Munster Rugby at Ravenhill 6pm

February 14 - Round 11 - Munster Rugby v Southern Kings at Irish Independent Park 7.35pm

February 21 - Round 12 - Zebre v Munster Rugby at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi 8.35pm

February 28 - Round 13 - Munster Rugby v Scarlets at Thomond Park 5pm

March 21 - Round 14 - Benetton v Munster Rugby at Stadio Monigo 6.15pm

March 27 - Round 15 - Munster Rugby v Benetton at Irish Independent Park 7.35pm

April 11 - Round 16 - Munster Rugby v Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park 3pm

April 18 - Round 17 - Leinster v Munster Rugby at Aviva Stadium 5.30pm

April 25 - Round 18 - Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors 5.15pm

May 9 - Round 19 - Edinburgh v Munster Rugby at BT Murrayfield 5.30pm

May 16 - Round 20 - Scarlets v Munster Rugby at Parc y Scarlets 5.15pm

May 21 - Round 21 - Munster Rugby v Connacht at Thomond Park TBC