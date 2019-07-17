Limerick GAA confirm 19 club football championship fixtures

LIMERICK GAA fixture planners have realigned the next round of the Limerick club football championships to take into account the July 27 All-Ireland hurling semi finals in Croke Park.

There are 19 fixtures across the senior, intermediate and junior ranks with most taking place next Thursday and Friday evenings. All games at 7.15pm.

Round Three of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC and Griffins Coaches IFC comes after a 16-week break.

Football clubs have since played in the County Football League with Gerald Griffins (Division 3) and Bruff (Division 4) crowned champions this week – Newcastle West and St Kierans need a replay in the Division 1 final and Claughaun are to play Galbally in the Division 2 final.

FIXTURES

SFC Round 3

Thursday July 25

Galbally v Newcastle West in Kilmallock and St Kierans v Drom-Broadford in Newcastle West.

Friday July 26

St Senans v Monaleen in Clarina and Ballysteen v Adare in The Bog Garden.

Sunday July 28

Ballylanders v Fr Caseys in Feenagh

Tuesday July 30

Na Piarsaigh v Oola in Caherconlish.

IFC Round 3

Friday July 26

Gerald Griffins v Mungret in Mick Neville Park and Galtee Gaels v Mountcollins in Feenagh.

Sunday July 28

Claughaun v Athea in Askeaton.

Tuesday July 30

Pallasgreen v Bruff in Hospital, St Patricks v Rathkeale in Adare, Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Glin in Askeaton.

JAFC Round 1

Thursday July 25

Monagea v Bruree in Dromcollogher.

Friday July 26

Ballybrown v Cappagh in Askeaton, South Liberties v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Caherconlish, Croom v Oola in Bruff, Ahane v Castlemahon in Croom.

Tuesday July 30

Hospital-Herbertstown v Fr Caseys in Ballingarry and Ballylanders v Cappamore in Kilteely.

* All games at 7.15