Betting: Each way is better value for Open Championship 2019 - Donn O'Sullivan

Those that bet regularly, particularly on golf, know that the best value can be achieved before the tournament even begins on a Thursday. Granted there is a large field to pick from before the cut, but with bookies offering odds as far back as 10th spot, it is always a good idea to get in early and enjoy watching your ‘tip’ negotiate the links of Royal Portrush.

The usual names top the list of betting odds with Rory McIlroy leading the way at 8/1. Masters champion and fan favourite Tiger Woods is noted at 16/1, while World number one Brooks Koepka is slated in at odds of 9/1.

Irish Open champion and a fan of the links, Jon Rahm is listed at 14/1 to do a unique ‘island of Ireland’ double, while another Irish man at home amongst the sand dunes, Shane Lowry, is listed at 45/1 to win the 148th running of the famous event.

One could wait for the cut on Friday night to part with your well earned cash, but the places on offer could come down to four or five.

For those who like to put a euro or two down on the long shots, 2001 champion David Duval is listed at 1000/1, while 1996 champion Tom Lehman is also a rank outsider at 1000s.

Our tip this weekend is for Tommy Fleetwood at 25/1, E/W.