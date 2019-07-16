Celtic Cup fixtures confirmed for Munster Rugby 'A' side
Munster Rugby have this evening learned their fixtures for the Celtic Cup. The competition played between the Irish province's 'A' sides and the Welsh Regions development teams will kick off on the weekend of August 23-25. With several Munster players away with Ireland for the World Cup, there is sure to be a strain on the remaining squad, with several local All-Ireland league players expected to be capped for the 'A' team in the seven pool games. The first round of the All-Ireland league is set for October 5th, meaning it will clash with the final round of games in this season's tournament.
A change to the format sees the teams in one league rather Irish and Welsh conferences with the top two facing off in the final on Saturday, October 12.
CELTIC CUP FIXTURES
Aug 23 – 25
Cardiff Blues v Leinster
Munster v Ospreys
Scarlets v Ulster
Connacht v Dragons
Aug 30 – Sep 1
Leinster v Scarlets
Dragons v Munster
Ulster v Cardiff Blues
Ospreys v Connacht
Sept 6 – 8
Munster v Leinster
Ulster v Connacht
Cardiff Blues v Dragons
Scarlets v Ospreys
Sept 13 – 15
Connacht v Munster
Leinster v Ulster
Dragons v Scarlets
Ospreys v Cardiff Blues
Sept 20 – 22
Ospreys v Leinster
Munster v Cardiff Blues
Dragons v Ulster
Connacht v Scarlets
Sept 27 – 29
Leinster v Dragons
Scarlets v Munster
Ulster v Ospreys
Cardiff Blues v Connacht
Oct 4 – 6
Connacht v Leinster
Ulster v Munster
Cardiff Blues v Scarlets
Dragons v Ospreys
Saturday, Oct 12 Final
