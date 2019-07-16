Celtic Cup fixtures confirmed for Munster Rugby 'A' side

Munster Rugby have this evening learned their fixtures for the Celtic Cup. The competition played between the Irish province's 'A' sides and the Welsh Regions development teams will kick off on the weekend of August 23-25. With several Munster players away with Ireland for the World Cup, there is sure to be a strain on the remaining squad, with several local All-Ireland league players expected to be capped for the 'A' team in the seven pool games. The first round of the All-Ireland league is set for October 5th, meaning it will clash with the final round of games in this season's tournament.

A change to the format sees the teams in one league rather Irish and Welsh conferences with the top two facing off in the final on Saturday, October 12.

CELTIC CUP FIXTURES

Aug 23 – 25

Cardiff Blues v Leinster

Munster v Ospreys

Scarlets v Ulster

Connacht v Dragons

Aug 30 – Sep 1

Leinster v Scarlets

Dragons v Munster

Ulster v Cardiff Blues

Ospreys v Connacht

Sept 6 – 8

Munster v Leinster

Ulster v Connacht

Cardiff Blues v Dragons

Scarlets v Ospreys

Sept 13 – 15

Connacht v Munster

Leinster v Ulster

Dragons v Scarlets

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues

Sept 20 – 22

Ospreys v Leinster

Munster v Cardiff Blues

Dragons v Ulster

Connacht v Scarlets

Sept 27 – 29

Leinster v Dragons

Scarlets v Munster

Ulster v Ospreys

Cardiff Blues v Connacht

Oct 4 – 6

Connacht v Leinster

Ulster v Munster

Cardiff Blues v Scarlets

Dragons v Ospreys

Saturday, Oct 12 Final