Limerick's Hegarty an injury doubt for All-Ireland hurling semi final

LIMERICK minor hurler Diarmuid Hegarty is an injury concern ahead of the All-Ireland MHC semi final.

Munster champions Limerick will learn their semi final opponents this Saturday when the quarter final round robin series is completed.

Limerick will play Galway or Kilkenny in Croke Park on Saturday July 27 at 4pm - the curtain-raiser to Limerick v Kilkenny senior semi final.

Ahead of the minor tie, which will be live on TG4, Limerick forward Diarmuid Hegarty is on crutches after sustaining a knee injury in a club game on Sunday. The St Patricks man had a scan this Tuesday morning and is in a race to prove his fitness for the semi final.

The forward is one of seven players that remain underage from last season in Diarmuid Mullins' 33-strong 2019 Limerick minor hurling panel.

Elsewhere, Limerick are hopeful that captain Michael Keane will prove his fitness ahead of the July 27 semi final. The Adare man missed the Munster final win over Clare.

Members of the Limerick management were in Croke Park last Sunday to cast an eye over Galway and Kilkenny and get another opportunity to vet potential semi final opponents when Galway play Clare this Saturday in Portlaoise.