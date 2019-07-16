Limerick rowers confirmed on Irish squads for Home Internationals

In what is fast becoming a golden period for Limerick rowing, it has been confirmed that 11 local members of the rowing community will be travelling to the Home Internationals, taking place in Glasgow on July 27.

In the senior mens event Conor Mulready from Castleconnell BC has been selected on the Sculling squad, while Clara O'Brien from UL RC will join Sorcha O'Donnell from NUIG BC in the Senior women's sweep.

Limerick representation is even more in number in the Junior squads. A sign of things to come no doubt. Eabha Benson from SMRC has been named in the Women's Sculling team while Cormac Feely and Calum Nolan (Both Castleconnell) have been selected alongside Ronan O'Gorman and Diarmuid Hartney (both SMRC) in the Junior Men's Sweep team.

In the Junior Women's Sweep team, Megan O'Byrne and Ellen Murphy (both SMRC) are named on the Women's Sweep Junior squad where they will be joined by cox Caireann Rose O'Gorman and team coach Aidan McEvoy (both SMRC).