WATCH: Limerick hurler stars in new All-Ireland hurling promo video
Tom Morrissey pictured at the launch of the Littlewoods Ireland #StyleOfPlay campaign
LIMERICK hurler Tom Morrissey is one of the star inter-county hurlers to appear in a new promotional video for the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.
Back in April, the Ahane man was revealed as an ambassador for All-Ireland SHC sponsors; Littlewoods Ireland.
The new video is part of their #StyleOfPlay campaign.
Countless styles. One goal @LittlewoodsIRL #StyleOfPlay pic.twitter.com/MkOjmSh7e3— Tom Morrissey (@TomMorrissey96) July 15, 2019
