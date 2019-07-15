WATCH: Limerick hurler stars in new All-Ireland hurling promo video

Tom Morrissey pictured at the launch of the Littlewoods Ireland #StyleOfPlay campaign

LIMERICK hurler Tom Morrissey is one of the star inter-county hurlers to appear in a new promotional video for the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

Back in April, the Ahane man was revealed as an ambassador for All-Ireland SHC sponsors; Littlewoods Ireland.

The new video is part of their #StyleOfPlay campaign.