Limerick's Ciara Neville places fourth with Irish relay team at European U23 Championships

Limerick's Ciara Neville missed out on a European U23 Bronze medal by just .24 of a second in this evening's 4x100m relay in Sweden. Joined by Molly Scott, Sharlene Mawdsley and Gina Akpe-Moses, Ireland were beaten into bronze by Poland finishing in a time of 44.32 from lane one. The event, held in Gavle, was won by Germany in a time of 43.45, ahead of France in second place on a time of 43.82. 