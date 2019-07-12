Limerick GAA to appoint a full-time Football Development Officer

LIMERICK GAA are to appoint a new full-time Development Officer for football.

The new appointment is one of the 18 recommendations of the Limerick Football Review Committee.

The appointment as been described as a "game changer" for football in Limerick.

"Limerick County Board have supported this proposal and furthermore Mike O'Riordan County Secretary has been instrumental in obtaining the support and funding for the position," said Limerick Football Review Committee chairman Paddy Mulvihill.

"An interview panel has been agreed, the Job description and terms of reference are being drafted with in conjunction with the Limerick County Board and LFDC and it is planned that a candidate for this position will be recruited and selected during summer 2019.

He added: "We recommend to Limerick County Board that this appointment will be a Game Changer."

The full-time appointment is one of headline recommendations of the LFRC report.

They have also recommended the establishment of a Limerick Football Development Committee in place of the old Limerick Football Board. Indeed this move has already taken place.

The establishment of an Emerging Talent Squad to cater for those from U17 to U20 is another proposal.

"It is imperative that all stakeholders will support these recommendations and ensure that Limerick Football is an established and competitive force on a consistent basis," said Mulvihill.

The 24-page document was circulated to the clubs of Limerick this week and will be voted upon at the September County Board meeting.