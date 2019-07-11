Blueprint for the future of Limerick Football completed by Review Committee

LIMERICK'S Football Review Committee have compiled a blueprint for the future of Limerick Football.

Almost exactly a year to the day since they were set-up the 7-man LFRC had a 24-page document before this week's July County Board meeting.

The report has now been issued to all clubs in the county who are to debate its contents - it will come before the September County Board meeting to be rubber-stamped.

There are 18 recommendations in total.

The seven person Football Review Group was chaired by former Limerick senior and U-21 football manager Paddy Mulvihill. Completing the group wee former footballers Stephen Lucey and Muiris Gavin, along with County Board officials Mike Cunningham, Gerry Phillips, Denis Carroll and Mike O’Riordan.

"A great deal of thought and discussion has gone into the development of this plan and while we acknowledge that some of the recommendations will not receive universal approval, however these recommendations will act as basis for further discussion which I hope will result in positive action," said LFRC chairman Paddy Mulvihill.

"It is clear that the plan can only be implemented with the agreement, co-operation and assistance of everyone involved in the promotion of Gaelic Football in the county. We are confident that this will be forthcoming," added the added clubman.

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan has given the report his backing.

"I have been greatly impressed with the manner in which this Committee have gone about their business and their attitude,

commitment and indeed their positivity is to be highly commended and on behalf of Limerick County Board," said Cregan.

"I have no doubt that their good work will ensure that the improvements required, which will take time and will of course require the full 'buy in' of our Clubs, will emerge in the months and years ahead and bring Limerick Football to a better place for all concerned," said Dromcollogher-Broadford clubman Cregan.

"While some of the review committee’s more immediate recommendations have already been implemented by Limerick County Board, the numerous additional recommendations outlined in this report will now be examined and considered with a view to their implementation at the earliest possible time," added the chairman.

"We should be a competitive dual county and I see it as my responsibility and that of my colleagues on the board to ensure that the necessary additional resources and supports identified to ensure competitiveness are put in place," said the chairman.