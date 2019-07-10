New format and fixtures confirmed for Munster Rugby Schools Cup
The finishing touches have been put to a new format for the Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cups for the 2019/2020 season which will guarantee every team more competitive games. The plan is that teams will be divided into two pools of five teams each pre-Christmas where sides play each of the other four schools in their pool.
In the New Year, the knock-out stages of the competition will begin, with the competitions played down to the final.
The new format was rubber-stamped by the Munster Schools Committee earlier this year.
In the Munster Senior schools cup, Group A contains Ardscoil Rís, Munster CSP (An amalgamation team of non ‘A’ schools and club players) Bandon Grammar, Castletroy College and PBC.
Group B will consist of Crescent College Comprehensive, St Munchin's, Rockwell, Glenstal Abbey and CBC.
The Junior Cup will also have a round robin element to it with Castletroy College, Ardscoil Ris, Crescent College Comprehensive and St Munchin's in Group A, while Group B will contain PBC, CBC, Rockwell, Glenstal Abbey and Bandon Grammar.
The fixture dates for the new season have been confirmed, with times TBC for all of the ties.
The restructure is aimed at bridging the gap between the Leinster Schools system and the Munster version while it is also envisaged that the fixtures in both the Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cup will be played on the front pitch at Thomond Park and at Musgrave Park, where possible, this season.
Fixtures
Munster Senior Cup Group A
October 2
Ardscoil Ris v Munster CSP
October 9
Bandon v Castletroy College
October 23
Castletroy College v PBC
Munster CSP v Bandon
November 6
Bandon v Ardsoil Ris
PBC v Munster CSP
November 13
Ardscoil v PBC
Munster CSP v Castletroy College
November 26
Castletroy College v Ardscoil Ris
PBC v Bandon
Munster Senior Cup Group B
October 9
Crescent College v St Munchin's
Rockwell v Glenstal
October 23
Glenstal v Crescent College
St Munchin's v CBC
November 6
CBC v Glenstal
Crescent College v Rockwell
November 13
Glenstal v St Munchin's
November 16
Rockwell v CBC
November 27
CBC v Crescent College
St Munchin's v Rockwell
Munster Junior Cup Group A
October 16
Castletroy College v Ardscoil Ris
Crescent College v St Munchin's
November 8
St Munchin's v Castletroy College
November 9
Ardscoil v Crescent College
November 30
Ardscoil Ris v St Munchin's
Castletroy College v Crescent College
Munster Junior Cup GrB
October 2
PBC v CBC
Rockwell v Glenstal
October 16
Glenstal v Bandon
November 9
Bandon v PBC
Glenstal v CBC
November 20
CBC v Bandon
Rockwell v PBC
November 30
Bandon v Rockwell
PBC v Glenstal
For more see #LLSport
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on