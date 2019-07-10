New format and fixtures confirmed for Munster Rugby Schools Cup

The finishing touches have been put to a new format for the Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cups for the 2019/2020 season which will guarantee every team more competitive games. The plan is that teams will be divided into two pools of five teams each pre-Christmas where sides play each of the other four schools in their pool.

In the New Year, the knock-out stages of the competition will begin, with the competitions played down to the final.

The new format was rubber-stamped by the Munster Schools Committee earlier this year.

In the Munster Senior schools cup, Group A contains Ardscoil Rís, Munster CSP (An amalgamation team of non ‘A’ schools and club players) Bandon Grammar, Castletroy College and PBC.

Group B will consist of Crescent College Comprehensive, St Munchin's, Rockwell, Glenstal Abbey and CBC.

The Junior Cup will also have a round robin element to it with Castletroy College, Ardscoil Ris, Crescent College Comprehensive and St Munchin's in Group A, while Group B will contain PBC, CBC, Rockwell, Glenstal Abbey and Bandon Grammar.

The fixture dates for the new season have been confirmed, with times TBC for all of the ties.

The restructure is aimed at bridging the gap between the Leinster Schools system and the Munster version while it is also envisaged that the fixtures in both the Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cup will be played on the front pitch at Thomond Park and at Musgrave Park, where possible, this season.

Fixtures

Munster Senior Cup Group A

October 2

Ardscoil Ris v Munster CSP

October 9

Bandon v Castletroy College

October 23

Castletroy College v PBC

Munster CSP v Bandon

November 6

Bandon v Ardsoil Ris

PBC v Munster CSP

November 13

Ardscoil v PBC

Munster CSP v Castletroy College

November 26

Castletroy College v Ardscoil Ris

PBC v Bandon

Munster Senior Cup Group B

October 9

Crescent College v St Munchin's

Rockwell v Glenstal

October 23

Glenstal v Crescent College

St Munchin's v CBC

November 6

CBC v Glenstal

Crescent College v Rockwell

November 13

Glenstal v St Munchin's

November 16

Rockwell v CBC

November 27

CBC v Crescent College

St Munchin's v Rockwell

Munster Junior Cup Group A

October 16

Castletroy College v Ardscoil Ris

Crescent College v St Munchin's

November 8

St Munchin's v Castletroy College

November 9

Ardscoil v Crescent College

November 30

Ardscoil Ris v St Munchin's

Castletroy College v Crescent College

Munster Junior Cup GrB

October 2

PBC v CBC

Rockwell v Glenstal

October 16

Glenstal v Bandon

November 9

Bandon v PBC

Glenstal v CBC

November 20

CBC v Bandon

Rockwell v PBC

November 30

Bandon v Rockwell

PBC v Glenstal

For more see #LLSport