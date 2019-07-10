Former county star involved as Limerick GAA confirm 2020 minor football management

LIMERICK have confirmed their county minor football management team for 2020.

In welcome progressive move, the management team was ratified at this week's July County Board meeting.

Former Limerick senior football selector Joe Lee remains as minor manager for a second year.

But he has a new backroom team - members of the 2019 county U16 management stepping up with their group of players.

Therefore the coach-selectors will be Adare brothers Stephen and David Lavin, and John O'Grady (Oola).

Stephen Lavin is a former Limerick footballer - wearing the green and white for over a decade under the managements of Liam Kearns, Mickey Ned O'Sullivan and Maurice Horan.

The team's strength and conditioning coach will be James O'Leary, who was previously involved with a Limerick U21 football side when Declan Brouder was manager.

The early minor (U17) appointment gives Limerick the best possible chance of progressing in next season's Munster MFC.