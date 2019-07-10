Betting: Limerick remain favourites for back to back hurling titles

The heroics of the Laois hurlers last weekend may have changed the prices for this season's All-Ireland hurling crown, but there remains only one clear favourite. Limerick. John Kiely's men await the winners of Cork and Kilkenny (and Laois if the men from the midlands were to upset Tipperary) in the semi final on Saturday July 27 and the champions are now priced up at 5/4 to win their second Liam MacCarthy Cup in a row.

Laois' hurlers have moved from 2,500/1 into 80/1, however the real 'winners' last weekend in the betting were Tipperary.

Liam Sheedy's beaten Munster finalists are now the second favourites for the All-Ireland at 15-8.

The Premier men are all but guaranteed to defeat Laois, setting up a semi final date with Wexford on Sunday July 28.

The ‘yellow bellies’ are priced up at 9/1, fourth in the betting behind the three Munster sides.

Cork, third in the betting at 13-2 are priced ahead of their opponents this weekend Kilkenny, with the ‘Cats’ at 11/1.

With only six sides remaining, we have certainly reached the business end of the season, with value to be had in the coming weeks on a match by match basis. The bookies though, see only one winner.