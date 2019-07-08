Limerick FC handed away tie in FAI Cup first round
The First round draw was made today
Limerick FC face an away trip to Cobh Wanderers in the opening round of the FAI Senior Cup. The tie, to be played on the weekend of August 11, will be played at the home of the Munster Premier League side, Oldchurch Park.
The oldest football competition in Ireland, the FAI Senior Cup is the Blue Riband event for clubs in Ireland. Clubs from the SSE Airtricity League compete with junior and intermediate clubs in a competition that dates back to 1922.
The current holders of the competition are Cork City FC, who beat Dundalk in the final at the Aviva Stadium thanks to Sean Maguire's extra-time winner.
Draw in full:
UCD v Letterkenny Rovers
Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps
St. Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers
Cobh Wanderers v Limerick
Maynooth University Town v Waterford
Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney
Bohemians v Shelbourne
Cabinteely v Cork City
Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk
Crumlin United v Malahide United
Collinstown v Galway United
Longford Town v Athlone Town
Glebe North v Sligo Rovers
Derry City v Wexford
St. Michael's v Glengad United
Drogheda United v Avondale United
