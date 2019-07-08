Limerick FC handed away tie in FAI Cup first round

Limerick FC face an away trip to Cobh Wanderers in the opening round of the FAI Senior Cup. The tie, to be played on the weekend of August 11, will be played at the home of the Munster Premier League side, Oldchurch Park.

The oldest football competition in Ireland, the FAI Senior Cup is the Blue Riband event for clubs in Ireland. Clubs from the SSE Airtricity League compete with junior and intermediate clubs in a competition that dates back to 1922.

The current holders of the competition are Cork City FC, who beat Dundalk in the final at the Aviva Stadium thanks to Sean Maguire's extra-time winner.

Draw in full:

UCD v Letterkenny Rovers

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps

St. Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Cobh Wanderers v Limerick

Maynooth University Town v Waterford

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Cabinteely v Cork City

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Crumlin United v Malahide United

Collinstown v Galway United

Longford Town v Athlone Town

Glebe North v Sligo Rovers

Derry City v Wexford

St. Michael's v Glengad United

Drogheda United v Avondale United