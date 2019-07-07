GAA looks for members input into new look calendar

The newly appointed GAA Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force have commenced their work and as part of this process, submissions from the membership of the Association are welcome to be made and can be sent to calendarreview@gaa.ie. In addition to this, members are encouraged to take part in a survey on the Fixtures Calendar which can be found at www.gaa.ie

Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: “The calendar review is one of the most important projects that the Association will undertake this year.

“A lot of progress has taken place around the calendar and we are committed to doing more. A high-quality team has been assembled to lead this work with many strands of the GAA reflected in its make-up. It is also important that our membership is given the opportunity to make their voice heard, and I would invite people to contribute by making submissions and also engage via the online survey. We know what the problems are. What we want to focus on are the solutions.”



The closing date for filing submissions is Friday, July 19.



The Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force are aiming for a November deadline to publish the results of their work.