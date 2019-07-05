No Limerick success in final of English Greyhound Derby

THERE was no Limerick joy in the final of the 2019 English Greyhound Derby last Saturday. After impressing in the earlier round of the The Star Sports, ARC & LPS Greyhound Derby at Nottingham Greyhound Stadium, Clonbrien Prince fell short of glory.

The Limerick runner is owned in Athlacca by Kay Murphy and trained across the Tipperary border by Graham Holland in Golden.

Back in Limerick Greyhound Stadium there was one final – the Limerick and Clare GOBA A2 525 final.

Victory went to Helen and Bernard Coffey with O Garney Rio. The winner’s time of 29.13 was good enough for a four and three quarter lengths success. Beaten into second was Airfield Harry for trainer Denis O’Malley and owner Bernadette Walsh.

Elsewhere on Saturday’s card, there was an A8 525 success for Michael Carmody with Honeypound Roxy. The winner had six and a half lengths to spare in 29.72. Second was Ballygibbon Boy for John O’Meara, Co Tipperary.

An open 550 was won in 30.54 by Cheeky Bob for Trevor O’Connell. Beaten eight lengths into second was Willowdale Shane for Rathkeale pair Brian Nolan and Shane Hourigan.

Cormac Davern had Mohane Rose as an A5 525 winner. Second, three quarters of a length back, was Liosgarbh Mags for Charley McLoughney.

The final race of the night was an A1 525 – won in 28.81 by Keeperhill Ben. Owned by Barbara Rees Jones, the winner had two lengths to spare on the line. Second was Madams Belle for Brenda Peters.

There was an 11-racecard on Thursday.

The night opened with an A4 525. Victory went to Breda Casey of Newmarket on Fergus with Snuggie Bonnie. The winners’ time was 29.22. Three and a half lengths back in second was Knockfinisk Mick for Athea’s Timmy Murphy and Phyllis Daly.

Casey had a double on the night. Snuggie Bootsy won an A3 525 in 29.39. The winner was four lengths clear of Keeperhill Rio for Barbara Rees Jones and Nicholas Colton.

An A2 525 was won in 28.94. Success went to Callaway Colgan for Denis Murphy of Killarney. Seven and a half lengths back in second was Ballymartin Hugo for Sean Roche and Patrick Keyes.

The Meanus pair went one better in the very next race – the Roche and Keyes owned Ballymartin Dave winning an A3 525 in 29.14. Six lengths back in second was Ballykildea Don for Killaloe’s William and Donagh Walsh.

Roche and Keyes went close to another win later in the card but Ballymartin Mac was beaten a length and a haf into second in an A5 525. The race was won in 29.50 by Montore Red for James Treacy of Roscrea.

Another winner from the Roscrea area was Aoife Loughnane with Ready for Dove. The winner of the 350 had two lengths to spare in 19.16. Second was Fast Road Nora for Liam Malone.

There was an A7 525 win for Greenisle Aris. Owned in Carrigtoher by Sean Mulcahy, the winner was a length clear on the line in a time of 29.62. Second was Carrigmore Jet for Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey.

Caherkine CU won for John Duggan in an A3 525. The winner was a length and a half clear on the line in 29.69. Back in second was Court Queen for trainer Brian Nolan and Askeaton owner Paul Maher.

Frank and Mary Browne of Ennis won with Mine Ceol in an A4 525. The winner’s time was 29.39. A length and a half back in second was Carrigmore Bound for Patrick and Aoife Coffey of Doon.

There was a Newmarket on Fergus one-two in an A4 525. Leo McNulty won with Lugs Lola. The winner had five and a half lengths to spare on the line in 29.42. Second was Snugglie Bolt for Myles Cummins.

The final winner of the night was Bruree’s David Carroll. His Tyrap Sailor won an A5 525 win 29.41. A length and a quarter back in second was Doon’s Daniel Maher with Text Molly.

Off the track, much attention has focused on last week’s Prime Time Investigates programme on RTE television.

Following a special meeting of the Board of the Irish Greyhound Board this Tuesday, the Board again condemned the illegal practices outlined in the report.

“The actions evident by an irresponsible minority within the greyhound industry have no place in this sport and will not be tolerated. The IGB will continue to work with all agencies to ensure that such illegal activity is rooted out and those responsible are subject to prosecution for breaches of the law. Now that the Greyhound Racing Act 2019 has been finalised it is the Board’s clear intent to continue on its programme of further regulation within the sector,” said Chairman of the Irish Greyhound Board, Frank Nyhan.