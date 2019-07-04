Betting: South African Oosthuizen can reign supreme at Irish Open in Lahinch

THE Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship tees off at Lahinch Golf Club this Thursday morning. The second Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai will be hosted by Ryder Cup winning captain Paul McGinley, and a host of world-class stars will arrive on Irish shores next week including Tommy Fleetwood, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Matt Wallace, Lee Westwood and Danny Willett.

Defending champion Russell Knox also returns having claimed a dramatic victory last year.

There is genuine depth to the field in Lahinch this weekend.

Former winner Jon Rahm heads the betting at 8/1. The Spaniard finished as one of five players in a share of joint second place last week at Valderama, posting his ninth top 10 of the year.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood is second favourite at 12/1. After a few top 10s earlier in the year Fleetwood was tied 13 in his last start at the Travelers.

Preference from a betting point of view is for South African Louis Oosthuizen at odds of 18/1. The South African impressed at the recent US Open finishing tied seventh. He is also a previous ‘Open’ champion around St Andrews.