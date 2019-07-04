Limerick's Oisin O'Callaghan claims second spot in European series

Ardpatrick's Oisin O'Callaghan continues to make space in the world of downhill racing. In the last three weeks the Limerick youngster has raced in the Crankworx world tour in Innsbruck Austria finishing 4th, but only due to a crash on the run. From there O'Callaghan moved on to Bala, in Wales for the British National Downhill series. However Oisin's bad luck continued as a mechanical failure forced the Limerick man into a DNF.

Last weekend, however over 3 days, in 27 degrees, he raced the European Downhill Series in Abetone Central Italy where the Limerick man was once again up against the fastest U17s in Europe, Australia and South Africa finishing in a brilliant second place.

O'Callaghan heads to the World Cup in France now, but sadly only to do some supporting for few friends and recce the venue, as it will be 2020 before he can enter the top tier racing system due to his young age.