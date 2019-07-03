Paul O'Connell reveals future plans as he strides fairways at Irish Open Pro-Am

FORMER Munster, Ireland and Lions captain Paul O'Connell is to concentrate on his work as a TV rugby analyst in the coming months before a probable return to coaching at some stage in the future.

O'Connell's term as an assistant to Heyneke Meyer with Paris-based French Top 14 side Stade Francais ended at the conclusion of the season.

The Limerick man, an enthusiastic golfer who plays off a handicap of 11, was playing in the Pro Am on the eve at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at sun-kissed Lahinch Golf Club this Wednesday afternoon.

Former second-row O'Connell played in a fourball which included top English professional Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and two more former rugby stars, Keith Wood and Shane Byrne.

Asked about his future plans, O'Connell told Leader Sport: "I am working at the World Cup in Japan with ITV, working at the Six Nations with BBC, so I am going to spend the year working in TV and probably travelling to a few clubs and learning a little bit.

"We had a brilliant time at Stade Francais, loved living in Paris, loved learning the language. I really enjoyed coaching and working with the players, but I think they have a different way of doing things to maybe what we are used to.

"The ideal scenario would have been to spend two years there. Unfortunately we only spent one, but that's it.

"We will look, I think, next season possibly. It definitely whetted my appetite for coaching, I dunno whether it is the be-all-and-end-all for me, but it definitely whetted my appetite. I would like to do something again. When and where that will be, I'm not too sure."

O'Connell is well used to playing golf in front of large galleries as experienced at Lahinch this Wednesday as he took part in the the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match at Hazeltine National in 2016 which saw 5,000 spectators gathered around the first tee..

O'Connell said: "It was a magic experience today. Andrew (Johnston) took it quite seriously. He doesn't play a lot of links golf, he was telling me, so he was parking on parts of his game.

"He was hitting two balls quite a lot which, for me, was a great experience. I suppose he didn't have as much banter as maybe we would have expected.

"For me, it was more enjoyable to watch him really, thinking about the game and trying to figure out the course. He was a lovely guy and it was a great experience.

"Andrew has a lovely short game, it was lovely watching him. Their confidence with the wedges struck me, we are taking a putter from 50 metres out with the crowds, so it was great to see them taking the wedge, ripping it at the flag and sitting it down. They were great to watch.

"I did not play well and I am not playing well at all at the moment, unfortunately. I drove the ball well, but the rest of my game was quite poor, but it was a great experience to be part of.

"The team did have three birdies in a row on 11, 12 and 13 which got our score respectable. I think we are fairly mid-table by the end of it.

"The course is incredible. We had great fun with the crowds. It was funny, I had more family following me here than I did have at Munster rugby matches! It was great fun."