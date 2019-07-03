Limerick GAA fixtures for the week ahead
Thursday 4th JULY 2019
COUNTY
County Hurling League Division 3 Round 6
Pallasgreen v Cappamore in Pallasgreen at 7:45pm
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship Round 3
Patrickswell v Kilpeacon in Patrickswell at 7:30p.m.
County Football League Division 1 Round 7
Fr. Casey’s v Dromcollogher Broadford in Abbeyfeale at 7:30p.m.
County Junior B Football League Semi Final
Banogue v Knockane in Knocklong at 7:30p.m.
County Premier Minor Football Championship Group 1 Round 7
Galbally v Claughaun in Galbally at 7:30p.m.
County Premier Minor Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
Ballylanders v St. Kieran’s in Basllylanders at 7:30p.m.
WEST
West Junior B Hurling Championship
Tournafulla v Askeaton in Newcastle West at 7:30p.m.
Newcastle West v Dromcollogher Broadford in Templeglantine at 7:30p.m.
CITY
City Junior B Football Championship
Ballinacurra Gaels v Claughaun in Ballinacurra at 7:00p.m.
Mungret St. Paul’s v Abbey Sarsfields Mungret at 7:00p.m.
St. Patrick’s v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Rebhogue at 7:00p.m.
Friday 5th JULY 2019
WEST
West Minor Football Championship
Rathkeale v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Rathkeale at 7:30p.m.
Shannon Gaels v Adare in Ballyhahill at 7:30p.m.
Belville Gaels v Mungret in Feohanagh at 7:30p.m.
Knockaderry Monagea v Athea in Monagea at 7:30p.m.
West Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Knockderry v Templeglantine in Feenagh at 7:30p.m.
SOUTH
South Junior B Football Championship
Galbally v Camogue Rovers in Kilbreedy at 7:30p.m.
South Minor Football Championship
Bruff v Killacolla Gaels in Bruff at 7:30p.m.
Galtee Gaels v St. John’s in Kilbeheney at 7:30p.m.
Saturday 6th JULY 2019
COUNTY
County Hurling League Division 3 Round 2
Pallasgreen v Bruff in Pallasgreen at 7:45p.m.
County Hurling League Division 5 Group 2 Round 5
Croagh Kilfinny v St. Patrick’s at Croagh at 7:30p.m.
County Football League Division 1 Round 7
St. Kieran’s v Ballysteen in St. Kieran’s at 7:30p.m.
Monaleen v Rathkeale in Monaleen at 7:30p.m.
Newcastle West v Na Piarsaigh at 7:30p.m.
County Football League Division 2 Round 7
St. Senan’s v Adare in Foynes at 7:30p.m.
Galtee Gaels v Galbally in Galtee Gaels at 7:30p.m.
Mountcollins v St. Patricks in St. Patrick’s at 7:30p.m.
County Football League Division 3 Round 7
Crecora Manister v Athea in Crecora Manister at 7:30p.m.
Pallasgreen v Fr. Casey’s in Pallasgreen at 7:30p.m.
WEST
West Junior B Football Championship
Athea v St. Senan’s in Ballyhahill at 7:30p.m.
SOUTH
South Junior B Hurling Championship
Croom v Bruree in Kilbreedy at 12:00p.m.
South Junior B Football Championship
Castletown Ballygran v Galtee Gaels in Knocklong at 7:30p.m.
Sunday 7th JULY 2019
WEST
West Junior B Football Championship
Rathkeale v Granagh Ballingarry in Knockaderry at 7:00p.m.
Ballysteen v Knockaderry in Rathkeale at 7:00p.m.
Monday 8th JULY 2019
COUNTY
County Football League Division 1 Round 4
Ballysteen v Dromcollogher Broadford in Ballysteen at 7:30p.m.
WEST
West Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final
Glin v Rathkeale in Ballyhahill at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)
West Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final
Fr. Casey’s v Castlemahon in Tournafulla at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)
Tuesday 9th JULY 2019
COUNTY
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship Round 3
Garryspillane v Doon in Knocklong at 7:30p.m.
WEST
West Junior B Hurling Championship
Feohanagh v Askeaton in Knockaderry at 7:30p.m.
Dromcollogher Broadford v Killeedy in Feohanagh at 7:30p.m.
Granagh Ballingarry v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 7:30p.m.
Wednesday 10th JULY 2019
COUNTY
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship Round 3
Na Piarsaigh v Ballybrown in Na Piarsaigh at 7:30p.m.
County Football League Division 2 Round 7
Claughaun v Oola in Claughaun at 8:00p.m.
WEST
West Minor Hurling Championship Round 4
Newcastle West v Knocaderry Monagea in Newcastlewqest at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)
Templeglantine v Tournafulla Killeedy in Templeglantine (E.T.I.N.)
Askeaton v Dromcollogher Broadford in Askeaton at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)
Belville Gaels v Granagh Ballingarry in Feenagh at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on