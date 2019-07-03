Limerick GAA fixtures for the week ahead

Thursday 4th JULY 2019

COUNTY

County Hurling League Division 3 Round 6

Pallasgreen v Cappamore in Pallasgreen at 7:45pm

County Premier Minor Hurling Championship Round 3

Patrickswell v Kilpeacon in Patrickswell at 7:30p.m.

County Football League Division 1 Round 7

Fr. Casey’s v Dromcollogher Broadford in Abbeyfeale at 7:30p.m.

County Junior B Football League Semi Final

Banogue v Knockane in Knocklong at 7:30p.m.

County Premier Minor Football Championship Group 1 Round 7

Galbally v Claughaun in Galbally at 7:30p.m.

County Premier Minor Football Championship Group 2 Round 2

Ballylanders v St. Kieran’s in Basllylanders at 7:30p.m.

WEST

West Junior B Hurling Championship

Tournafulla v Askeaton in Newcastle West at 7:30p.m.

Newcastle West v Dromcollogher Broadford in Templeglantine at 7:30p.m.

CITY

City Junior B Football Championship

Ballinacurra Gaels v Claughaun in Ballinacurra at 7:00p.m.

Mungret St. Paul’s v Abbey Sarsfields Mungret at 7:00p.m.

St. Patrick’s v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Rebhogue at 7:00p.m.


Friday 5th JULY 2019

WEST

West Minor Football Championship 

Rathkeale v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Rathkeale at 7:30p.m.

Shannon Gaels v Adare in Ballyhahill at 7:30p.m.

Belville Gaels v Mungret in Feohanagh at 7:30p.m.

Knockaderry Monagea v Athea in Monagea at 7:30p.m.

West Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final 

Knockderry v Templeglantine in Feenagh at 7:30p.m.

SOUTH

South Junior B Football Championship

Galbally v Camogue Rovers in Kilbreedy at 7:30p.m.

South Minor Football Championship

Bruff v Killacolla Gaels in Bruff at 7:30p.m.

Galtee Gaels v St. John’s in Kilbeheney at 7:30p.m.


Saturday 6th JULY 2019

COUNTY

County Hurling League Division 3 Round 2

Pallasgreen v Bruff in Pallasgreen at 7:45p.m.

County Hurling League Division 5 Group 2 Round 5

Croagh Kilfinny v St. Patrick’s at Croagh at 7:30p.m.

County Football League Division 1 Round 7

St. Kieran’s v Ballysteen in St. Kieran’s at 7:30p.m.

Monaleen v Rathkeale in Monaleen at 7:30p.m.

Newcastle West v Na Piarsaigh at 7:30p.m.

County Football League Division 2 Round 7

St. Senan’s v Adare in Foynes at 7:30p.m.

Galtee Gaels v Galbally in Galtee Gaels at 7:30p.m.

Mountcollins v St. Patricks in St. Patrick’s at 7:30p.m.

County Football League Division 3 Round 7

Crecora Manister v Athea in Crecora Manister at 7:30p.m.

Pallasgreen v Fr. Casey’s in Pallasgreen at 7:30p.m.

WEST

West Junior B Football Championship

Athea v St. Senan’s in Ballyhahill at 7:30p.m.

SOUTH

South Junior B Hurling Championship

Croom v Bruree in Kilbreedy at 12:00p.m.

South Junior B Football Championship

Castletown Ballygran v Galtee Gaels in Knocklong at 7:30p.m.


Sunday 7th JULY 2019

WEST

West Junior B Football Championship

Rathkeale v Granagh Ballingarry in Knockaderry at 7:00p.m.

Ballysteen v Knockaderry in Rathkeale at 7:00p.m.


Monday 8th JULY 2019

COUNTY

County Football League Division 1 Round 4

Ballysteen v Dromcollogher Broadford in Ballysteen at 7:30p.m.

WEST

West Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

Glin v Rathkeale in Ballyhahill at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)

West Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final

Fr. Casey’s v Castlemahon in Tournafulla at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)


Tuesday 9th JULY 2019 

COUNTY

County Premier Minor Hurling Championship Round 3

Garryspillane v Doon in Knocklong at 7:30p.m.

WEST

West Junior B Hurling Championship

Feohanagh v Askeaton in Knockaderry at 7:30p.m.

Dromcollogher Broadford v Killeedy in Feohanagh at 7:30p.m.

Granagh Ballingarry v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 7:30p.m.


Wednesday 10th JULY 2019 

COUNTY

County Premier Minor Hurling Championship Round 3

Na Piarsaigh v Ballybrown in Na Piarsaigh at 7:30p.m.

County Football League Division 2 Round 7

Claughaun v Oola in Claughaun at 8:00p.m.

WEST

West Minor Hurling Championship Round 4

Newcastle West v Knocaderry Monagea in Newcastlewqest at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)

Templeglantine v Tournafulla Killeedy in Templeglantine (E.T.I.N.)

Askeaton v Dromcollogher Broadford in Askeaton at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)

Belville Gaels v Granagh Ballingarry in Feenagh at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)