Limerick Celtics star secures Basketball scholarship in Ohio

Akron Ohio, a NCAA Division One University in the USA have awarded Limerick Celtics star Sabhbh Edwards Murphy a full scholarship starting in September 2020. Sabhbh is the second Celtics player in 2019 to receive a full USA Scholarship with Eve Nealon heading to Philadelphia this coming September. Sabhbh will be part of the Celtics ladies team who will play in the Irish National Division One league for the 2019 - 2020 season before she heads stateside to Ohio in September 2020.

The 6'2" centre from Co. Clare will play for the college side known as the "Zips," originally short for "Zippers," overshoes with zippers made in the 1920s and 1930s. The university's mascot is "Zippy," a kangaroo