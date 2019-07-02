Limerick's Aaron Tier named on FAI CP World Cup squad

Republic of Ireland Cerebral Palsy team head coach Paul Breen has named a 14-man squad for their 2019 IFCPF World Cup campaign in Seville and Aaron Tier of Limerick has made the grade. Tier was a member of the 2018 side who claimed a bronze medal at the IFCPF European Championships.

Ireland head to Spain on Thursday (July 4) in confident mood with their opening fixture of the tournament coming against Finland on Monday, July 8. This is followed by a clash with one of the favourites for the tournament Iran on Wednesday, July 10 and a final group game on Friday, July 12 versus the USA.

Breen’s squad includes first tournament selections for defender Joshua Treacy of Celbridge Town and midfielder Alan Moore of Oldcastle United. Sword Manor’s Carl McKee returns after missing the European Championships and ex-Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps U19s academy player Oisin Merritt gets the call-up.

Winner of the 2017 FAI FFA Three Player of the Year and winner of European Player of the Year, Gary Messett captains the side in what is his 15th international tournament.

Paul Breen, who took over the reins of the Ireland CP team in 2017, said: “There’s a strong core to this team and they have played together for a good while and know each other’s game. Joshua Treacy and Alan Moore are two new faces to the squad but they will be able to offer something new and we’re excited by it. We know our game and we know our strengths and the squad is a perfect mix of both experience and youth.”

Breen also spoke about his preparation for the tournament- his third with the team - he added: “We have prepared well for the World Cup and are going to Seville confident and excited by the challenge ahead of us.

“We were training once a month and this included a camp at Johnstown where we faced The Netherlands in two friendlies and on both occasions we won. As we got closer to the World Cup we’ve trained once-a-week at Abbotstown and that has prepared us well for what is a tough group. Finland will present a challenge, Iran are considered one of the strongest in the World Cup as are the USA but we have no reason to fear any team.”



Republic of Ireland CP squad:

Goalkeeper: Mark Barry (Raheny United)

Defenders: Joseph Markey (Carrick Rovers), Darragh Byrne (Home Farm), Darragh Ruane (Mervue United), Joshua Treacy (Celbridge Town)

Midfielders:Gary Messett (c) (Arklow Town), Ryan Nolan (Rathmichael FC), Oisin Merritt (Ballybofey United), Carl McKee (Swords Manor), Alan Moore (Oldcastle United)

Forwards: Dillon Sheridan (Cherry Orchard), Aaron Tier (Geraldines FC), James Naughton (Unattached), Sam Carroll (Ardmore Rovers).

Fixtures:

08/07/2019: Ireland v Finland ( 6pm Irish time), Seville

10/07/2019: Iran v Ireland (10am Irish time), Seville

12/07/2019: Ireland v USA (6.10pm Irish time), Seville

13 - 14/07/2019: Quarter Final, Seville

16/07/2019: Semi Final, Seville

18/07/2019: 16th – 10thplace play-offs, Seville

19/07/2019: Final/3rdto 8thplace play off, Seville