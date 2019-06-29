Gardai confirm traffic management plan for Munster Hurling Final

Limerick Gardai have confirmed their traffic management plan for tomorrow's Munster Senior and Minor hurling finals at LIT Gaelic Grounds. With the Minor game throwing at 11.30am, followed by the Senior tie at 2pm, patrons attending are asked to 'arrive early' and to park up cars legally, i.e. not causing obstruction, not parking on green areas or at locations where parking is prohibited. Cars illegally parked will be ticketed and those causing obstruction are likely to be towed away by Gardai.

Statement in full:

The following is the Garda Traffic Management Plan to cater for the Munster Hurling Championship Finals – Minor Game Limerick V Clare @ 11.30 hours & Senior Game Limerick V Tipperary @ 14.00 hours at the L.I.T. Gaelic Grounds, Ennis Road, Limerick City on Sunday afternoon on the 30th June 2019.

To maximise everyone’s enjoyment of the day Garda advice to patrons is to arrive in plenty of time to park up cars legally, i.e. not causing obstruction, not parking on green areas or at locations where parking is prohibited. Cars illegally parked will be ticketed and those causing obstruction are likely to be towed away by Gardai. Patrons are advised to strongly consider parking in the nearby city centre car parks and walk out to the stadium as this will save them considerable time in their journeys home after the game.



The following road closures and diversions will be in place from 10.30am on Sunday 30th June 2019.

Closures/Diversions:

Road Closures/diversions are likely to apply from 09.00 hours onwards at the following

locations;

 Ennis Rd. at its junction with Ivan’s Cross – traffic will be diverted to Northern Ring Road and towards Clonmacken

 Ennis Road at its junction with Sarsfield Bridge – traffic will be diverted at the Lower Henry Street / Sarsfield Street junction – traffic will not be permitted outbound over Sarsfield Bridge.

 Roundabout at Salesian School, Fernbank (Off Condell Road) – Traffic will not be permitted to turn right at this junction from the Shannon Bridge direction.

 Shelbourne Road – no traffic permitted to travel up Shelbourne Road.

 Hassett’s Cross – no traffic permitted to travel up Shelbourne Road.

 Clancy Strand / Thomond Bridge at its junction with High Road – Road Closure.

 Belfield Park at its junction with High Road – Road Closure.

 Stenson Park / Sexton Street North junction – Road Closure.

 Old Cratloe Road at its junction with Mayorstone Drive – Road Closure.

 Old Cratloe Road at its junction with Mayorstone Upper – Road Closure.

 Old Cratloe Road at its junction with Mayorstone Upper & LIT Roundabout (MervalPk.) – Road Closure.

Traffic restrictions will also be in place in the Brookeville, Clonmacken and Ennis road areas.

Gardai are advising patrons travelling from West Limerick direction to use the Tunnel if they intend to drive but to expect delays in the Clonmacken & Condell Road areas prior to and following the game.

If you are driving to the match the Gardaí would appeal to patrons to keep to the speedlimits, never “Drink & Drive”, “Text & Drive” or “Phone & Drive”

Parking:

Match patrons are again advised to travel early for this fixture and park up legally, using City Centre Car Parks or on Street parking in Limerick City and walk out to the Stadium

The area around the L.I.T. Gaelic Grounds will remain clear of vehicles to allow for patrons who are on foot approaching the stadium.

Patrons parking in the Clonmacken/ Condell Road & Caherdavin areas are advised to do so legally and to expect delays in these areas and across Limerick City in general following the game.



Patrons crossing any of the City Bridges to park their vehicles nearer the L.I.T. Gaelic Grounds, Ennis Road, Limerick City SHOULD expect traffic delays on their homeward journeys and are advised to park in the City and not cross any of the City Bridges.

Crime Prevention Advice

An Garda Síochána would like all patrons travelling to the game on Sunday to have a safe trip so the here are a few tips for those travelling to the match

 Don’t leave any valuables in your vehicle and if you must, keep them out of view.This should be done before you get to your destination.

 There are likely to be large crowds at the match so parents should exercise cautionand be aware of their child’s whereabouts at all times.

Patrons are also reminded that parking of cars on any green areas in the City, particularly in the Clonmacken and Caherdavin areas is NOT PERMITTED and there is Signage in these areas. Offending Drivers are liable to have their cars ticketed or towed.

Do not park illegally - your actions may have consequences for Emergency Vehicle Access or cause damage to the local amenity