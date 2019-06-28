Captain out injured as Limerick minor hurling team selected for Munster final with Clare

CAPTAIN Michael Keane misses Sunday's Munster Minor Hurling Championship final with Clare due to injury.

The Adare full back hasn't recovered from his hamstring injury to lead the Limerick U17s into Shannonside decider in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday (11.30).

In the absence of Keane, Limerick will be captained on the field of play by Cathal O'Neill, who is one of three players remaining in the starting line-up from the side that lost the Munster final to Tipperary last year - Patrick Kirby and Colin Coughlan the other two.

In Sundays' final, there is a first start of the championship for Eddie Stokes and a return after injury for Colin Coughlan, who comes in at wing back after a hand injury.

Stokes, Coughlan and Patrick O'Donovan's inclusion are the three changes from the side that beat Clare in round three.

Limerick have used 22 places in the four game run to the final - the sixth Munster MHC final for the teenagers in green across the last seven years.

As well as two changes from the last outing against Tipperary there are a number of positional switches for the first Limerick-Clare Munster MHC final since 1989.

Limerick are managed by Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret St Pauls) with coach/selectors; Richie Flannery, John Meskell (Ahane) and Tommy Quaid (Effin). The team's strength and conditioning coach is Darragh Droog (Na Piarsaigh). Completing the backroom team are Liasion Officer Neil Clifford (Monaleen), Kitman Declan Gillane (Patrickswell), Medical Officer John Daly (St Patricks) and Physio Kevin Hartigan. The stats team is Patrick Keane(Newcastle West), Alan Kelly(Templeglantine) and Mike Cotter (Bruree).

Victory secures an eighth Munster MHC title for Limerick and a first since 2014 and would advance Limerick directly into a July 27/28 All-Ireland semi final in Croke Park. Defeat would mean the backdoor route - starting with a July 6/7 tie with the beaten Leinster MHC finalist; Kilkenny or Wexford.

Elsewhere, the Clare team shows one changes from the line-up when Sunday's finalists met in the round robin phase - Killian O'Connor replacing Oisin O'Donnell.

LIMERICK: Jack Franklin (Kilteely-Dromkeen); Adam Murrihy (Ahane), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), Fergal O'Connor (Effin); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Patrick Reale (Knockainey); Adam English (Doon), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Eddie Stokes (Doon); Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Patrick O'Donovan (Effin), Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls). Subs: TJ Kelly (Killeedy), Michael Cremin (Newcastle West), Sean Mortell (St Patricks), Darragh Casey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Odhran O'Dwyer (Mungret St Pauls), Brian O’Meara (Mungret St Pauls), Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock), Cian Casey (Ahane), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks). Extended panel: Michael Keane (Adare), Conor Linnane (Pallasgreen), John Kirby (Patrickswell), Luke O'Connor (Bal,lybrown), Michael Ryan (Murroe-Boher), Ned Quinn (Ballybrown), Rory Hannon (Crecora-Manister), Sam Williams (Bruree), Shaun Moloney (Glenroe).

CLARE: Aaron Shanahan (Tulla); Storm Devanney (Sixmilebridge), Adam Hogan (Feakle), Cillian McGroary (Corofin); Ja Collins (Eire Og), Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), Tony Butler (Doora-Barefield); Colm O'Meara (Clonlara), Cormac Murphy (O'Callaghans Mills); Killian O'Connor (Corofin), Oisin Clune (Feakle), Keith Smyth (Kilanena); Shane Meehan (Banner), Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), Diarmaid Cahill (Corofin). Subs: Seanie Doyle (Bodyke), Oisin O'Donnell (Crusheen), Callum Beirne (Clooney-Quin), Sean Wiley (Bodyke), Eoin Guilfoyle (Clooney-Quin), Marc O'Loughlin (Corofin), Sean Ronan (Kilmaley), Dylan Downes (Sixmilebridge), Shane Punch (Ruan).