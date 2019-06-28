Stars return in four changes to Limerick team for Munster hurling final with Tipperary

THERE are four changes to the Limerick team for Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final.

As expected there is a return for the four stars that didn't start in the final round group game defeat to Tipperary two weeks ago in Thurles.

Into the line-up come captain Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy and Gearoid Hegarty.

Hannon, Mulcahy and goalkeeper Nickie Quaid are set to start their third Munster SHC final and the only three of the starting team to hold winners medals from 2013.

Among those to miss out on a starting role are Darragh O'Donovan, Seamus Flanagan and Paddy O'Loughlin.

It's a Limerick line-up that includes 13 of the side that started the All-Ireland SHC final last August in Croke Park with William O'Donoghue and Peter Casey the duo to break into the winning side.

Goalkeeper Quaid and his full back line trio of Sean Finn, Mike Casey and Richie English are the only four players to have played every minute of Limerick's championship to-date.

Limerick have used 24 players enroute to the provincial final and among this list are Conor Boylan, David Dempsey and Barry Murphy (injured) - none of the trio make Sunday's matchday panel.

Among the 11 substitutes for the decider with Tipperary are five players yet to see championship action this Summer.

Sunday's Munster SHC final has a 2pm start in the LIT Gaelic Grounds and is live on RTE television's The Sunday Game.

Securing a 20th Munster title would send Limerick to Croke Park for a July 26/27 All-Ireland SHC semi final. Defeat would mean a July 12/13 All-Ireland quarter final with Dublin, Laois or Westmeath.

Meanwhile, Tipperary have named a team that shows just one change from the Thurles tie two weeks ago - Dan McCormack for Patrick 'Bonnar' Maher.

Injury doubt Cathal Barrett is in the announced team.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Richie English (Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Pat Ryan (Doon).

TIPPERARY: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Sean O'Brien; Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher, Ronan Maher; Michael Breen, Noel McGrath; Jason Forde, John O'Dwyer, Dan McCormack; John McGrath, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris.