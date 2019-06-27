Limerick U15 sides set for Gaynor Cup at UL

THE 2019 Fota Island Resort FAI Gaynor Cup U15 tournament kicks-off on Friday at UL with two Limerick sides competing this weekend. Limerick Desmond U15 are in Group 2 of the prestigious Gaynor Cup alongside MGL North, MGL South and Wexford.

Limerick County are in the Trophy competition along with the Midlands, Mid-Western, Kildare, Clare and Kerry Leagues.

Desmond open their campaign with a game against the Wexford League on Friday at 10am at UL, while County start out in the Trophy against Kildare also at 10am on Friday.

The games continue through Saturday and Sunday with the final of the Gaynor Cup due to take place at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Limerick Desmond U13s enjoyed Plate final success at the Gaynor Cup at the start of June when easing past the Mayo League 5-0 to round off the three-day tournament with an emphatic success.

Meanwhile, Limerick County U13s defeated the Inishowen League 2-0 in their play-off game to secure a 15th place finish.

Limerick Desmond Gaynor Cup U15 squad: Shona Tierney (Abbeyfeale AFC), Grace McInerney (Fairview Utd), Aimee O’Keefe (Ballingarry AFC), Molly McCarthy (Ballingarry AFC), Ella Tobin (Abbeyfeale (AFC), Jenna Slattery (Fairview Utd), Nessa Markham (Ballingarry AFC), Lorna Healy (Abbeyfeale AFC), Ava Horgan (Abbeyfeale AFC), Katie King (Carrig Celtic), Eleanor O’Carroll (Kildimo Utd), Abbie Clancy (Ballingarry AFC), Hannah Brennan (Broadford Utd), Ciara Houlihan (Ballingarry AFC).

LIMERICK County Gaynor Cup U15 Squad: Lucy Farrelly (Regional Utd), Libby Costelloe (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Laoise Browne (Vice Captain) (Ballylanders AFC), Abbeymay Galvin (Limerick Belles), Emily O’ Halloran (Regional Utd), Aoife Cronin (Regional Utd), Emilia Danila (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Aoibhinn Murphy (Knockainey AFC), Ciara O’ Riordan (Charleville AFC), Áine Walsh (Regional Utd), Katelyn Hayes (Regional Utd), Rebecca Shinnors (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Jodie Keane (Regional Utd), Kate Hennessy (Knockainey AFC), Isabelle O’Riordan (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Emma Kett (Captain) (Murroe FC), Molly Hyland (Knockainey AFC)