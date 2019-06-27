Limerick dog in final of English Greyhound Derby

LIMERICK owned Clonbrien Prince is one of the leading fancies in the final of the 2019 English Greyhound Derby this Saturday. The Star Sports, ARC & LPS Greyhound Derby at Nottingham Greyhound Stadium carries a £100,000 winners prize. Clonbrien Prince is owned in Athlacca by Kay Murphy and trained across the Tipperary border by Graham Holland in Golden.

Ahead of the final, Clonbrien Prince is second favourite at 9/4 behind Magical Bale.

In total there are four Irish owned greyhounds in the final - Clonbrien Prince winning the semi final last weekend in 29.40, ahead of fellow Irish runners Skywalker Logan and Ballymac Tas.

In Saturday night’s final, approximately 9.45pm,Clonbrien Prince will wear the stripes after being drawn out last and into trap six as the Limerick owned star bids to follow in the footsteps of 2018 champion Dorotaas Wildcat.

Back in Limerick Greyhound Stadium, was the final of the Treaty Cup sprint event.

And there was a new track record in the sprint final - a winning time of 19.37 for the 350 metres.

The Deadly Kennels Treaty Cup Open 350 final was won by long time favourite Blame The Game for trainer Martin Lanney and UK based owner PA Oliver. The winner led from start to finish and had two and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Impact Miami for Kerry based David and Jamie Galvin and trainer John Kelliher.

There were two other finals on the card.

An Unraced 525 final was won in 28.97 by Ring Master for Paul Brussells of Roscrea. Beaten four lengths into second was Bouncing Brave for David O’Connor of Charleville and trainer Julie O’Connell.

The Knockaderry GAA Buster 350 final was won by Tournafulla’s Shane Curtin. Indeed he had the first two home with Barrack Ciara winning in 19.14. A length back in second was Barrack Brave.

The night opened with an A9 525 and victory for Banter Bolt for Peader and Erin O’Dwyer. The winner had three quarters of a length to spare on the line in a time of 30.16. Second was Ballingarry’s Patrick Forde with Contemple Abu.

Hospital’s Dona O’Carroll had Groine Hill as an A3 525 winner. In 29.32 the Julie O’Connor trained winner was a length and a half clear of Sharon Be Slick for Thomas Gallagher of west Clare.

Croom’s Helen Sheahan won with Tullovin Nellie in an A4 525. The winner had three lengths to spare in 29.36. Second was Bettyville Trump for Askeaton’s John O’Shaughnessy.

Another local winner was Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey with Swallow Secret. The winner was four and a half lengths clear in 29.54. Second was Mt Heaton Nidge for Karen Murphy of Roscrea.

Bruree’s Mary Lynch had Bright Kari as an A6 525 winner. The winner’s time was 29.43. Second, three and a half lengths back, was Superior Quivers for Thomas Cummins of Oola.

Kilmallock’s Callaghan Corkery won with Selinas Oscar in an A1 525. The winner had two and a half lengths to spare on the line in a time of 28.58. Second was Selinas Champions for trainer Stephen Murray and owner Martin Williams of Quin, Co Clare.

The final race of the night was an A0 525. Victory went to Gower Jet for Anna Carey of Cooraclare, west Clare. The winner’s time was 28.67 with six and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Clearly Written for Noel Nash and Gerry McManus of Ballyneety and trainer Denis O’Malley.