Opinion: 'If you build it they will stay' - Donn O'Sullivan

There is a famous line from the movie, Field of Dreams. ‘If you build it, they will come’ The movie plot was about building a baseball diamond for the ghosts of baseball legends to come back to life and play one more game. (It is a must watch, believe me) What does this have to do with anything you ask? Well, the idea was that the players loved baseball so much, they would come back, even from the dead, to play.

This got me thinking about Gaelic Football. (It is how my mind works) There have been several stories this season and last, where inter county footballers have chosen to leave these shores for America, rather than stay and play with their county in the qualifiers.

Limerick's Paul Maher, made the difficult decision to leave the Limerick football panel after the Munster semi final loss and move to the US.

No one is judging him or blaming him for that, but if a player who has won two county titles with his club Adare, has started on a quarter final winning side is happy to leave all that behind, the issue is surely with what was here for him, should he have decided to stay.

The current football championship needs to be looked at. There is a disconnect between the top tier and dare I say it, the second.

There are no Dublin players leaving for the US, for good reason. Maybe it is time to give other counties something to stay for.

Maybe - If we build it, they will stay. . .