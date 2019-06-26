Betting: Novak Djokovic the man to beat as Wimbledon begins at SW19

GET those tennis rackets out and dust them down – it’s Wimbledon time again at the All-England Club. The Wimbledon Championship runs for two weeks from this Monday, July 1 until July 14 with a rest day on the first Sunday. The Mens singles will be as competitive as ever this year.

The ‘big trio’ of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be the favourites to lift yet another men’s singles trophy.

These three players have shared the last 10 Grand Slam singles tournaments equally between them.

In fact, since 2004, only 10 of the 62 Grand Slam Mens Singles events played have been won by someone outside this incredible group.

Thirty seven-year-old Federer is the greatest grass court player that has ever played the game.

Spaniard Nadal has only won two titles at Wimbledon twice so a victory this year will also be something of a surprise. The last time he won Wimbledon was in 2010.

World number 1 Djokovic deserves to be favourite to take the title this year. He has won 3 of the last 4 Grand Slams and is the reigning Champion . At 6/4 he is a short price but deserves to be.

