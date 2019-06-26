Public sale confirmed for surplus tickets for Limerick v Tipperary Munster hurling final

THERE is to be a public sale of Munster hurling final tickets this Wednesday.

But only in Tipperary!

Tipperary GAA County Board have confirmed that they have a "surplus stock of Clare End Terrace tickets still available".

The tickets only go on public sale in Elverys Tipperary GAA Shop in Thurles Shopping Centre this Wednesday morning from 11am.

Munster GAA officials have confirmed that capacity in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday will be 44,023.

Last week the public sale of terrace tickets sold out in hours and over the weekend all stand tickets and a limited number of terrace tickets were allocated to all GAA clubs in Limerick and Tipperary.

Tipperary have now revealed that some of that terrace allocation to their clubs is till available and therefore this Wednesday's public sale.

Across Limerick, GAA clubs report supply well exceeds demand for their respective allocations with most hosting draws to determine who secured a coveted ticket.

