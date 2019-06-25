Limerick GAA Bord na nOg fixtures confirmed
Fixtures
Limerick Bord na nÓg: Proudly Sponsored by Mr. Binman
Monday 1st of July
Shane Hourigan Memorial Cup Under 16 Hurling Division 1
Knockainey v Na Piarsaigh in Knockainey at 7pm
Patrickswell v Newcastle West in Patrickswell at 7pm
Mungret St Pauls v Doon in Mungret at 7pm
Under 16 Hurling Division 2B
Dromin Athlaca/Banogue v Killacolla Gaels in Banogue at 7pm
Cois Laoi Gaels v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Effin at 7pm
Under 16 Hurling Division 3
Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale v St Kieran's in Rathkeale at 7pm
Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan v Adare in Askeaton at 7pm
Tuesday 2nd of July
Under 16 Hurling Division 3
Croom v Templeglantine in Croom at 7pm
Results:
Jack Lyons Memorial Cup Under 14 Hurling Division 1
Mungret St Paul's 1-9, Monaleen 0-5; Na Piarsaigh 1-13, Garryspillane 2-8; Doon 12-13, Kilmallock 1-8;
Under 14 Hurling Division 2A
Caherline 5-8, Murroe/Boher 0-2; Ballybrown 2-8, Bruff 1-11;
Under 14 Hurling Division 2B
Killacolla Gaels 2-10, Kildimo/Pallaskenry 2-8; Adare 6-8, Dromcollogher/Broadford 0-7; Killeedy/Tournafulla 2-16, Granagh/Ballingarry
2-2; Belville Gaels 7-11, Kilpeacon 3-5;
Under 14 Hurling Division 3A
Pallasgreen 5-9, Na Piarsaigh 0-2; Claughan 5-9, St Patrick's 1-7; Glenroe 2-8, South Liberties 1-11;
Under 14 Hurling Division 2A
Hospital/Herbertstown 1-9, Cappamore 1-5;
Under 14 Hurling Division 3B
Templeglantine 6-13, Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale 2-1;
Shane Hourigan Memorial cup Under 16 Hurling Division 1
Bruff 2-15, Cappamore 0-18;
Under 14 Football 13Aside
Newcastle West 11-6, Mountcollins 4-2;
Under 14 Football Division 1 Shield Final
Mungret St Paul's 4-13, Oola 3-2;
Gerry Molymeaux Memorial Cup Under 16 Football Division 1
Mungret St Paul's 3-10, St Kieran's 0-6; Fr Caseys 7-11, Galbally 1-8;
Under 16 Hurling Division 2B
Belville Gaels 0-19, Knockaderry/Monagea 0-13;
Under 14 Hurling Division 3A
South Liberties 4-12, Blackrock 2-9;
Under 14 Football Division 2 Shield Semi Final
Kilpeacon 3-6, Dromcollogher/Broadford 2-7;
Under 14 Football Division 2 Semi Final
Adare 4-11, Claughaun 4-4;
Under 14 Football Division 2 Shield Semi Final
Kilacolla Gaels 8-6, Cappamore 3-6
