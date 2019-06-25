Limerick GAA Bord na nOg fixtures confirmed

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Limerick GAA Bord na nOg fixtures confirmed

Fixtures

Limerick Bord na nÓg: Proudly Sponsored by Mr. Binman

Monday 1st of July 

Shane Hourigan Memorial Cup Under 16 Hurling Division 1

Knockainey v Na Piarsaigh in Knockainey at 7pm

Patrickswell v Newcastle West in Patrickswell at 7pm

Mungret St Pauls v Doon in Mungret at 7pm

Under 16 Hurling Division 2B

Dromin Athlaca/Banogue v Killacolla Gaels in Banogue at 7pm

Cois Laoi Gaels v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Effin at 7pm

Under 16 Hurling Division 3 

Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale v St Kieran's in Rathkeale at 7pm

Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan v Adare in Askeaton at 7pm

Tuesday 2nd of July 

Under 16 Hurling Division 3 

Croom v Templeglantine in Croom at 7pm

Results:

Limerick Bord na nÓg: Proudly Sponsored by Mr. Binman

Jack Lyons Memorial Cup Under 14 Hurling Division 1 

Mungret St Paul's 1-9, Monaleen 0-5; Na Piarsaigh 1-13, Garryspillane 2-8; Doon 12-13, Kilmallock 1-8;

Under 14 Hurling Division 2A

Caherline 5-8, Murroe/Boher 0-2; Ballybrown 2-8, Bruff 1-11;

Under 14 Hurling Division 2B

Killacolla Gaels 2-10, Kildimo/Pallaskenry 2-8; Adare 6-8, Dromcollogher/Broadford 0-7; Killeedy/Tournafulla 2-16, Granagh/Ballingarry 

2-2; Belville Gaels 7-11, Kilpeacon 3-5;

Under 14 Hurling Division 3A

Pallasgreen 5-9, Na Piarsaigh 0-2; Claughan 5-9, St Patrick's 1-7; Glenroe 2-8, South Liberties 1-11;

Under 14 Hurling Division 2A

Hospital/Herbertstown 1-9, Cappamore 1-5;

Under 14 Hurling Division 3B

Templeglantine 6-13, Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale 2-1;

Shane Hourigan Memorial cup Under 16 Hurling Division 1

Bruff 2-15, Cappamore 0-18; 

Under 14 Football 13Aside 

Newcastle West 11-6, Mountcollins 4-2;

Under 14 Football Division 1 Shield Final

Mungret St Paul's 4-13, Oola 3-2;

Gerry Molymeaux Memorial Cup Under 16 Football Division 1

Mungret St Paul's 3-10, St Kieran's 0-6; Fr Caseys 7-11, Galbally 1-8;

Under 16 Hurling Division 2B

Belville Gaels 0-19, Knockaderry/Monagea 0-13;

Under 14 Hurling Division 3A

South Liberties 4-12, Blackrock 2-9;

Under 14 Football Division 2 Shield Semi Final 

Kilpeacon 3-6, Dromcollogher/Broadford 2-7;

Under 14 Football Division 2 Semi Final 

Adare 4-11, Claughaun 4-4;

Under 14 Football Division 2 Shield Semi Final


Kilacolla Gaels 8-6, Cappamore 3-6