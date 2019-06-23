English golfing trio confirmed for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Matt Wallace, the current leader of the 2019 Race to Dubai Rankings, will be joined by fellow Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton and Eddie Pepperell at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club from July 4-7.

On close of entries for the second Rolex Series event of the 2019 season, the four-time European Tour winner Wallace will further enhance a world-class line-up which already boasts a plethora of Major Champions, former World Number Ones and Ryder Cup stars.

Hatton and Pepperell have also been officially confirmed for the Lahinch showpiece, joining a host of English stars including 2017 Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood, Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, former World Number One Lee Westwood and 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett.

Jon Rahm, who won the historic national open in record-breaking fashion on his debut in 2017, also returns to Ireland and is joined by fellow Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello, while Louis Oosthuizen plays the event for the first time in ten years, two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer makes his first appearance on Irish soil since 2016 and Scotland’s Russell Knox defends.

The victorious 2018 Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn – himself a former Irish Open winner – will be joined by one of his Team Europe members Thorbjørn Olesen, a past Rolex Series winner himself, and their fellow Dane, rising star Lucas Bjerregaard.

The Irish fans will have a host home-grown stars to cheer on, including three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, former Open Champion Darren Clarke, 2017 British Masters winner Paul Dunne and two in-form favourites Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell, while USA-based Irish Olympian Seamus Power makes his long-awaited return after a six-year absence.

Tickets for the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are on sale at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com and begin at €23 for Pro-Am Wednesday, with single tickets for Thursday or Friday costing €30 and day tickets for each weekend day costing €35 each. An adult season ticket, which covers five days of world-class golf from Wednesday to Sunday, begins at a special price of just €110.

Children under 12 years of age are entitled to free entry when accompanied by an adult, day junior tickets for those between 12 and 17 years of age are €10 (€30 for a season ticket) while those aged between 18 and 21, as well as students with valid student cards and over 60s, can avail of a concession ticket - €20 for a day (€80 for a season).

