Weekly Limerick Athletics News

Once again, Limerick athletes were present taking part on day 2 and day 3 of the Munster Track and Field Finals Day 2 and 3

U12 girls and boys

Meabh Purtill, Molly O’Mahony and Ivana O’Carroll from Dooneen AC and Sarah O’Halloran, Aoife Murphy, Emily Shanahan of Limerick AC and Aideen Reidy of West Limerick all competed in the 60m sprints.

Meabh Purtill and Aoife Murphy reached the final and Meabh won silver. In the boys, Evan Boland, Cormac Devitt, Breen Ryan of Limerick AC and Tristan Kirwan of West Limerick all competed.

Dooneen AC won bronze in the relay final and Limerick AC girls were fourth.

U13 girls and boys

In the 60m sprint U13 race, Vivian Amaeze of Dooneen won silver in the final. Freya Wiegand of Dooneen also took part as did Grainne Devitt, Ciara Flaherty and Isabel Madigan Sheehy of Limerick AC.

Marc O’Brien won the 60m final. Also competing in the sprints from Limerick AC were Oskar Kosecki, Ollit Tierney and Luke Calitz who also reached the final. Malachy McKenna of Emerald and Josh Crimmins of West Limerick AC also competed. Limerick AC boys won the 4 x100m final.

U14 girls and boys

A number of Dooneen athletes competed in this age category including Yanna Leahy who was 5th in the shot put and discus. Leagh Moloney was 1st in the long jump and Emma Griffin also competed in this event. 6 athletes competed in the 80m sprints including Alex Carew, Sarah O’Sullivan, Angel Alfred, Nancy O’Keefe, Leagh Moloney and Emma Griffin.

Leagh won bronze and Angel was 6th overall. The girls had two teams in the 4 x 100m final and they came 2nd and 4th overall. Jayden Carmody was 4th in the long jump, Josh Boland 2nd in the 200m which also featured Ross O’Carroll who competed. Ross also ran in the 1,500m final as did Alan Gladyz of Limerick AC.

U15 girls and boys

Victoria Amiadamen of Dooneen AC won silver in the 200m and Debbie Lawel was 5th. Victoria also won silver in the long jump and Molly Quirke was 7th.

Eimear Galvin of St Mary’s won the 250m hurdles and was 9th in the long jump. Aaron O’Connor of Limerick AC was 8th in the long jump and 5th in the 250m hurdles.

U16 athletes

Laura Frawley of St Mary’s was 2nd in the shot put, 3rd in the 200m final. Sarah Butler of Dooneen AC was 5th in the 1,500m. Kelvin O’Connor was 6th in the 1,500m final. Geoffrey Joy O’Regan won silver in the 250m hurdles. Dooneen AC girls won silver in the 4 x100m relay final and St Mary’s were third.

U17, U18 & U19 athletes

In the U17 races, Oyimkansola Adedeji won silver in the 300m hurdles. Jack O’Connor won the 200m and 400m final and was 4th in the 100m. Davis Okeke competed in the 100m and 200m, reaching the final of the 200m race. Tessy Lawel competed in the 100m and 200m and was 5th overall in the 200m final. The boys won silver in the 4 x100 final.. The U18 events saw Diro Lawel of Dooneen win silver in the 100m and 200m races and Shauna Ryan win gold in the triple jump. Kevin O’Grady won silver in the U19 3,000 race. Rory Prendeville of Limerick Ac was second in the 400m. Rory Clothier of Emerald won silver in the 400m hurdles.

Bilboa 5k and 10k

Bilboa AC hosted their annual 5k and 10k road race last Friday night. Paul Moloney of Mallow AC won the 10k followed by Bilboa’s Declan Moore in 2nd an West Limerick’s Karl Lenihan in 3rd. John Paul McCarthy and Kevin Broughton were 4th and 5th.

Miriam Byrne won the women’s race followed by Antoinette Colman and Julie McCarthy. The 5k was won by Dooneen’s Shane O’Sullivan with Com Bradshaw and PJ Carey in 2nd and 3rd.

Aisling Aherne of An Brú won the 5k women’s event with her team mate Katarzyna Bobka in second and Noelle Aherne of West Limerick in third.