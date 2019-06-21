Limerick FC take mid season break as Shelbourne tie looms

LIMERICK FC head into the mid-season break in the SSE Airtricity League First Division sitting in fourth place in the table. Tommy Barrett’s Blues made it five games unbeaten in the First Division after playing out a 0-0 draw with basement side Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park on Friday night last.

Friday’s game saw a welcome return to competitive action for Limerick winger William Fitzgerald who had been sidelined through the opening months of the season due to injury.

Fitzgerald was sprung from the substitutes' bench with a little over 10 minutes remaining as he replaced Lee Devitt.

Limerick have now taken 14 points from a possible 21 over their last seven First Division league fixtures.

Tommy Barrett's charges have edged ahead of fifth-placed Cabinteely on goal difference in the First Division table, while the Blues enjoy a one point lead over sixth-placed Bray.

The SSE Airtricity League takes a break now for two weeks with Limerick FCs next fixture the glamour home fixture with table toppers Shelbourne at the Markets Field on Friday, June 28, 7.45pm.

Limerick trail table toppers Shels’ by eight points in the league table.

Limerick edged the game against Wexford FC in terms of possession, but both sides failed to make the most of their goal-scoring opportunities.

For more see #LLSport