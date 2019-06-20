Limerick club duo named in Irish 7s squad

The Ireland Men's 7s squad has been named for the first leg of Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series, which takes place this weekend in Moscow, Russia. The defending European Champions will be captained by Billy Dardis.

The tournament in Moscow will serve as the seeding round ahead of the European Olympic Qualification tournament which takes place in Colomiers on the 13-14 July.

The winner of that tournament will gain a place at Tokyo 2020, while the 2nd and 3rd placed teams will go to the Global Repechage, which will take place next year and will serve as the final route to Olympic Qualification.

Ireland’s Pool A opponents this weekend are France, Italy and Romania.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy, said:

"With the Olympic Qualification tournament drawing closer, this weekend marks the first real step to the weekend in Colomiers.

The squad got valuable experience in London and Paris earlier this month, with several of them experiencing the World Series for the first time.

The players are all aware of what is ahead of them over the next couple of tournaments, and with Moscow determining the seedings for Colomiers, it is a very important tournament for us."

Live streaming of the games will be available via www.rugbyeurope.eu/moscow- sevens-grand-prix-2019

IRELAND MEN'S 7s Squad (2019 Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series - Round 1, Slava Stadium, Moscow, Saturday, June 22 - Sunday, June 23):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Jack Daly (Garryowen)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College) Captain

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

Mark Roche (Blackrock College)

IRELAND MEN'S 7s Fixtures, Pool A:

Saturday, 22nd June:

Ireland v Romania – 10.00am (Irish time) / 12.00pm (local time)

Ireland v Italy – 12.45pm (Irish time) / 2.45pm (local time)

Ireland v France – 3.30pm (Irish time) / 5.30pm (local time)

Sunday, 23rd June:

Play-Offs

IRELAND MEN'S 7s SCHEDULE:

22nd – 23rd June; Moscow – Rugby Europe Grand Prix, 1st Leg

13th – 14th July; Colomiers – European Olympic Qualifier

20th – 21st July; Lodz - Rugby Europe Grand Prix, 2nd Leg