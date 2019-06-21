Three changes to Limerick football team to play Westmeath in All-Ireland SFC Qualifier

THERE are three changes to the Limerick senior football team to play Westmeath in the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers this Saturday.

Into the team come James Naughton, Tony McCarthy and Padraig De Brun - all three introduced as subs in the loss to Cork in the Munster SFC and hold onto their roles.

Out go Paul Maher, Sean McSweeney and Adrian Enright. Corner back Maher misses out as he departed for the US since the defeat in the provincial championship.

In a positional switch, Cillian Fahy moves from centre forward to wing back with all three newcomers named in the attack.

Limerick and Westmeath has a 6pm start in TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar on Saturday evening.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins); Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), James Naughton (St Senans); Pádraig De Brún (Firies, co Kerry), Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock, co Dublin), Jamie Lee (Newcastle West). Subs: John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Adam Kearns (St Senans), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Sean McSweeney (St Kierans), Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Padraig Scanlan (Glin), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh).