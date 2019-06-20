Limerick's Slippy Cian wins Race of Champions title in Tralee

LIMERICK owned Slippy Cian won the €15,000 Navillus Race Of Champions final in Tralee last weekend.

The Graham Holland trained winner went off a 2/1 shot and led from start to finish in Kingdom Greyhound Stadium for the Limerick based The Full House syndicate.

It was a one-two for the Golden based trainer with Ballydoyle Valor in second, ahead of the Co Clare owned Newhall Missile in third.

The 550 final was won by four and a half lengths in 29.60.

Another Limerick dog in the headlines is Clonbrien Prince. Owned in Athlacca by Kay Murphy and again trained by Holland, Clonbrien Prince is one of six Irish dogs still in contention for the Star Sports, ARC and LPS English Derby.

Clonbrien Prince runs again in the semi final this weekend in Nottingham.

Back in Limerick, the Treaty Cup final takes place this weekend.

Blame and Game, 18.51, and Tullig Irish, 18.73, were the two semi final heat winners.

Elsewhere last Saturday night there was a total of races.

The night opened with an A2 525 win for Oola’s Susan Hayes with Orlando Breeze. The winning time was 29.09. A length back in second was Willowdale Shane for Brian Nolan and Shane Hourigan of Rathkeale.

Kilmallock’s Paul Cranley had a double on the night.

He won with Saint Big Sam in an A3/A4 600. The winner’s time was 33.02. Second, a length back, was Slipaway Rock for Mike O’Shea of Tralee and trainer Donal Cooney.

Later on the card, Cranley had Saint Sebastian as an A4 550 winner. In 30.44 the winner had three lengths to spare on the line. Second was Liosgarbh Mags for Charley McLoughney of Nenagh.

Eugene Murphy of Janesboro had Lisbane Fort as an A5-A6 525 winner with two and a half lengths to spare on the line in a time of 29.22. Second was Tyrap Sailor for Bruree’s David Carroll.

Askeaton’s Paul Maher won with Court Queen in an A7 525. The winner was four lengths clear on the line in a time of 29.25. Second was Varra Biddy for Donal Casey of Lisnagry.

An A3 525 was won in 29.12 by Double Busy for the Ducking and Diving syndicate based in Roscrea. Four and a half lengths back in second was General Manager for Mungret’s Kathleen Browne and Eamon Quinn.

The final race of the night was an A1 550. Knockbawn Buddy won in 30.41 and by a length. Second was Loher Grove for Noel O’Leary of Tralee.

There was also the usual racing on Thursday in Limerick.

Among the local winners were Thomas Cummins and John Nash of Oola with Trommel. The winning time was 29.58 with two and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Carrigmore Puma for Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey.

Cummins had a double win when Superior Quivers won an A7 525 in 29.87. The winner was three quarters of a length clear of Bound To Be Smart for Christine Taylor of Templeglantine.

Patsy Ryan of Ballysheedy won an A6 525 in 29.58. The winner had three lengths to spare on the line. Second again was Patrick and Aoife Coffey of Doon with Carrigmore Jet.

Dominic Lipper and Richard Phelan and trainer Denis O’Malley won with Hows the Head in an A2 525. The winner was a length clear in a time of 29.21. Beaten into second was Keeperhill Rio for Nicholas Colton of Newport.

Newcastle West’s Jack Kelly had an A4 525 winner with Demesne Romeo. In 29.25 the winner was a length clear of the field. Second was Gleesons Dream for Cathal Gleeson of Nenagh.

Ballylanders’ Brendan Moore had Comogue Romeo as an A5 525 winner. In 29.23 the winner had three lengths to spare over Sprout Alley for Joe Shanahan of Doon.