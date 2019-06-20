Limerick's Roisin Upton wins 50th cap as Tokyo dream

THE Ireland Women’s hockey team, including Limerick woman Roisin Upton, secured an Olympic qualifier place for later this year after reaching the final of FIH Series Final in Banbridge. Ireland lost out to 3-1 Korea in the FIH Series Final in Havelock Park on Sunday, but the team had already secured their primary target from the competition of an Olympic playoff in October when scoring a 4-0 semi-final win over the Czech Republic.

The Irish side must now wait to see exactly how their ranking will be affected by the second-place finish in Banbridge, but the World Cup runners-up look in decent shape to remain in the world’s top 10 and so take a home draw for the Olympic qualifiers in the autumn.

Roisin Upton, a key member of the Ireland squad, celebrated winning her 50th cap for the country in their 2-1 win against Malaysia during the FIH Series.

The Limerick woman, who made her Ireland debut in November 2016, has since brought her tally of caps to 54. The 25-year old Catholic Institute player has scored 10 goals for Ireland.

The midfielder played a starring role in the Irish team which reached the World up final in London in 2018.