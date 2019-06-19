Limerick team named for U20 football derby with Clare

LIMERICK play their third game in the Liam O'Connor Cup - Inter County U20 Football Development League this Wednesday evening.

Limerick travel to Ennis to play Clare at 7.30.

The Limerick team was named this Tuesday evening.

In round one Limerick lost to Offaly in Tullamore, 2-19 to 0-10.

In round two, Limerick lost to Westmeath, 1-19 to 1-11 in Claughaun.

With Wicklow seemingly withdrawn, this Wednesday evening's game will be the final group game for Limerick.

Limerick are managed by Jerry O Sullivan with coach-selectors; Ger O'Callaghan, Stephen Kelly and Sean Holmes. Conor Shannon is the strength and conditioning coach, with John Sheehy (kitman), Angela Hogan (physio) and David McGuiness (liaison officer).

In the 2019 Munster U20 Football Championship, Limerick play Tipperary in Semple Stadium, Thurles on July 2.

LIMERICK: Jamie Hickey (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Jack Fitzgerald (Adare), Darragh Woulfe (St Senans), Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen); Dubhán O'Grady (Oola), Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale), Lee Woulfe (Newcastle West); Jack Coyne (Mungret), Jack Downey (Oola); Karol Moloney (Crecora-Manister), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Niall McAuliffe (Newcastle West); Noel Callanan (St Kierans), James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), James Cummins (Galbally). Subs: Cian Walsh (St Senans), Jamie Fitzgearld (Glin), Dylan Quirke (Fr Caseys), Darragh Lane (Adare), DJ Stack (Fr Caseys), John Ford (Fr Caseys), Kevin Guinea (St Kierans), Tim Lyons (Croom), Christy O'Hagan (Na Piarsaigh).