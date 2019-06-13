Limerick quest in Race of Champions final in Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

TRALEE hosts the Race of Champions this weekend at the Kingdom greyhound stadium.

The Limerick owned Slippy Cian is among the field of six competing for the €15,000 prizemoney.

Owned by the Full House syndicate and trained by Graham Holland, Slippy Cian is the joint 13/8 favourite closing in from 7/2 and is the top choice of the three Holland trained runners.

This week BoyleSports cut the price of Slippy Cian into 5/2 from 7/2 before his semi final following a series of bets. After his three and a half length victory in 29.65, he was cut even further into 13/8 to join Ballymac Arminta at the top of the market.

Slippy Cian and Ballymac Arminta raced against each other last September in round four of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby with Cian emerging as the winner on that night and Arminta four and a half lengths back in fourth.

Of the pair, Slippy Cian is better housed in trap six with Arminta in trap four and it promises to be a fantastic battle. The best drawn runner is Blue East in trap one who is 11/2 from 10/1.

There is only one bitch in this final and that is the superstar Ballymac Arminta, who is one of two runners for trainer Liam Dowling. BoyleSports have cut the odds on the daughter of Ballymac Best – Coolavanny Angie into 13/8 joint favourite, from 11/4.

Arminta won her semi-final in easy fashion showing superb early gears to win by five lengths in the fastest time of the night of 29.53. The county Clare owned Newhall Missile (8/1) and Ballydoyle Valor (8/1) failed to close the gap on the winner.

Back in Limerick there was a final last Saturday.

The Limerick and Clare GOBA A7 525 was won in 29.34 by Lost For Words for Ger Carmody and Dylan O’Riordan. The winner was four and a half lengths clear of Bound To Be Foxy for Christine Taylor.

Elsewhere on the card were the round one heats of an Unraced 525 and the Treaty Cup Open 350.

There was a victory on the card for Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey when Carrigmore Bobby won an A6 Maiden 525. The winner’s time was 29.18. Six lengths back in second was Some Power for Billy Harty.

Declan Murphy had a winner in an A4 525. Erins Nidge won in 28.83 and by six lengths. Second was Sharon Be Slick for Thomas Gallagher.

The final race of the night was an A3 525, which was won in 28.74. The winner was Nuke Rumble for Murroe’s Timothy Redfern. Just beaten into second was Shelone Whisper for Eamon Finn and Miriam Ni Dhunai.

There was a 12 racecard last Thursday.

The night opened with an A3 525. Bernedette Walsh won with Airfield Harry. The Denis O’Malley trained runner had four lengths to spare in 28.98. Second home was Snuggie Bootsy for Breda Casey.

An A6 525 was won in 29.82 by Inislosky Joshua for Mary Crotty. Just pipped on the line was Carrigmore Jet for Patrick and Aoife Coffey of Doon.

Cormac Davern won an A5 525 in 29.31. The winner had two and a half lengths to spare over Ballynoe Star for Liam Hayes and Thomas Ryan.

There was a sprint win for James and Kieran Lowe when Same Over Pogba won an A2 in 19.14. Six lengths back in second was Lass for Charlie, owned by Sean Ryan.

Jayne Donlon had Lissycasey Lola as an A3 575 winner. A time of 32.11 was just good enough for victory on the line. Second was Sheedy Ciss for John Ryan.

Ballykildea Don won for William and Donagh Walsh in an A4 525. The winner’s time was 29.18. Just four went to the traps and two lengths back in second was Rattling Emly for Patrick Sheehy and Beverley Lochead.

Co Clare based Thomas Gallagher had Joe Be Slick as an A6 525 winner. In 29.22 the winner was a length and a half clear on the line. Second was Honeypound Champ for Michael Carmody of Croom.

An A2 525 was won in 29.06 by the James McMahon owned Lissatourk Bruno. The winner’s time was 29.06. Just beaten into second place was Finnure Storm for trainer Denis O’Malley.

Co Tipperary based PJ Ryan had Coosane Tom as a A5 525 winner. In 29.24 the winner had two and a half lengths to spare on the line. The Jack Kelly owned Demesne Romeo was back in second.

The Brenda Peters owned Madams Belle had a time of 28.77 to win an A3 525. The winner was four and a half lengths clear on the line. Second was Keeperhill Rio for Nicholas Colton.

Askeaton’s John O’Shaughnessy had Bettyville Trump as an A8/A9 525 winner. In 29.39 the winner was four lengths clear. Second was Thomas McGrath with Balistic Mary.

The final race of the night was an A7 525. Ger Carmody had Cree Jet as the winner in 29.66. A length and a half back in second was Coosane Koko for Clement and PJ Ryan.

This weekend in Limerick the highlight is the Treaty Cup semi finals with some of the leading sprinters in the country vying to reach the final.